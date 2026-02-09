Site, rendering released for Norfolk Virginia Temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

An exterior rendering of the Norfolk Virginia Temple.

A location has been announced for the future Norfolk Virginia Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The announcement, from the First Presidency, was first published Feb. 9 on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

An exterior rendering has also been released for this house of the Lord in eastern Virginia.

A one-story structure of 18,850 square feet, the Norfolk temple will be built off Harbour View Boulevard and Bridge Road in Suffolk, Virginia. Plans for the 23-acre site include a distribution center.

A map of the Norfolk Virginia Temple site. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

About the Norfolk temple and the Church in Virginia

This house of the Lord in Norfolk, Virginia, was announced in a general conference on April 6, 2025, by President Russell M. Nelson. It was the second-to-last temple he announced as Church President, before his death in September 2025.

Of the four Virginia temples in various stages, one is operating: the Richmond Virginia Temple, which was dedicated in 2023.

Another, the Winchester Virginia Temple, is currently under construction. Ground was broken on Aug. 9, 2025, presided over by Elder Robert M. Daines, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the United States Northeast Area presidency.

Besides the Norfolk temple, also in planning stages is the Roanoke Virginia Temple, announced in 2023.

Missionary work began in Virginia in the 1830s. By 1841, around 80 Latter-day Saints lived in the state.

Virginia’s first stake was organized in Richmond in 1957, containing all but one ward in the state. Then by December 2003, Virginia had 17 stakes.

Just over 100,000 Latter-day Saints now live in around 210 wards and branches in Virginia.