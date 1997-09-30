In the News
30 September 1997
The Porto Alegre Brazil Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A temple for Porto Alegre, Brazil, was announced by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley on Sept. 30, 1997, during October general conference. It was one of five temples announced at the conference.
Ground was broken for the temple on May 2, 1998, with President James E. Faust, second counselor in the First Presidency, presiding. More than 3,500 people attended the groundbreaking ceremony.
The public was invited to tour the completed house of the Lord from Dec. 2 through Dec. 9, 2000. A total of 25,324 people attended the open house.
The Porto Alegre Brazil Temple was dedicated by President Hinckley on Dec. 17, 2000. Around 7,590 Church members attended at least one of the four dedicatory sessions.
Rua General Salvador Pinheiro, 50
Vila Jardim
Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul
91320-240
Brazil
(55) 51-2104-2700
This was the third Latter-day Saint temple in Brazil.
Although announced six months after the Campinas Brazil Temple — which was announced on April 3, 1997 — the Porto Alegre Brazil Temple was dedicated around a year and a half earlier than the temple in Campinas.
The groundbreaking ceremonies for both the Campinas temple and the Porto Alegre temple took place within a day of each other, on May 1 and May 2, 1998, respectively.
Over 1,000 of the visitors who toured the temple during its open house requested a follow-up visit from full-time missionaries, and many of the requests also expressed a desire to be baptized a member of the Church.
The Porto Alegre Brazil Temple was the 34th and last house of the Lord dedicated in the year 2000.
The Recife Brazil Temple was dedicated two days before the temple in Porto Alegre.
Before the temple was dedicated, the closest Brazilian house of the Lord to Latter-day Saints in Porto Alegre — and other nearby areas in southern Brazil — was the São Paulo Brazil Temple, approximately 520 miles away.
