Announcement of the Spanish Fork Utah Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Spanish Fork Utah Temple on April 6, 2025, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference.

President Sean R. Dixon of the Spanish Fork East Stake, newly called as second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, was “thrilled” by the announcement of what will be the 32nd house of the Lord for Utah.

“I know [the temple] will bring an incredible spirit to the Spanish Fork area,” said Dixon, who had lived in the area for nearly 30 years. “From when we arrived to what is now, it has changed so much. We have enjoyed going to the Payson temple, but to have one literally in our backyard, it is going to be a huge blessing.”

Architecture and Design of the Spanish Fork Utah Temple

The Spanish Fork Utah Temple will be built in or near Spanish Fork, Utah. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.