Spanish Fork Utah Temple

Announced
6 April 2025
A map of Utah, with a pin in Spanish Fork, in the center of the state.
The location of Spanish Fork in relation to the state of Utah. Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the Spanish Fork Utah Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Spanish Fork Utah Temple on April 6, 2025, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference.

President Sean R. Dixon of the Spanish Fork East Stake, newly called as second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, was “thrilled” by the announcement of what will be the 32nd house of the Lord for Utah.

“I know [the temple] will bring an incredible spirit to the Spanish Fork area,” said Dixon, who had lived in the area for nearly 30 years. “From when we arrived to what is now, it has changed so much. We have enjoyed going to the Payson temple, but to have one literally in our backyard, it is going to be a huge blessing.”

Timeline of the Spanish Fork Utah Temple

April
06
2025
Announced
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Spanish Fork, Utah, on April 6, 2025, during April 2025 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference.

The Spanish Fork Utah Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 6, 2025. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Spanish Fork Utah Temple

The Spanish Fork Utah Temple will be built in or near Spanish Fork, Utah. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the 32nd Latter-day Saint temple in Utah and the ninth in Utah County.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Utah had approximately 2.2 million Latter-day Saints.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Spanish Fork at the time of its announcement was the Payson Utah Temple, a distance of approximately 8 miles away.
Fact #4
It was announced exactly 148 years — to the day — after Utah’s first house of the Lord was dedicated in St. George.

