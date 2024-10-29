Menu
Summit New Jersey Temple

Announced
6 October 2024
A map of New Jersey, with a pin in Summit, in the north of the state.
The location of Summit in relation to the state of New Jersey.Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the Summit New Jersey Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Summit New Jersey Temple on Oct. 6, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2024 general conference.

The Summit temple will be the first in the state, where more than 35,000 Latter-day Saints in over 60 congregations reside. Latter-day Saint missionaries first preached in New Jersey in 1832. Currently, the closest temples to Church members in New Jersey are the Manhattan New York and Philadelphia Pennsylvania temples.

Timeline of the Summit New Jersey Temple

October
06
2024
Announced
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Summit, New Jersey, on Oct. 6, 2024, during the October 2024 general conference. It was one of 17 temples announced at the conference.

The Summit New Jersey Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 6, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Summit New Jersey Temple

The Summit New Jersey Temple will be built in or near Summit, New Jersey. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in the state of New Jersey.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, New Jersey had approximately 35,000 Latter-day Saints among 60 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Summit at the time of its announcement was the Manhattan New York Temple, a distance of approximately 20 miles away.

Quick Facts

Announced
6 October 2024
Location

Summit, New Jersey

United States

Appointments
