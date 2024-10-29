Announcement of the Summit New Jersey Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Summit New Jersey Temple on Oct. 6, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2024 general conference.

The Summit temple will be the first in the state, where more than 35,000 Latter-day Saints in over 60 congregations reside. Latter-day Saint missionaries first preached in New Jersey in 1832. Currently, the closest temples to Church members in New Jersey are the Manhattan New York and Philadelphia Pennsylvania temples.

The Summit New Jersey Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 6, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Summit New Jersey Temple

The Summit New Jersey Temple will be built in or near Summit, New Jersey. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.