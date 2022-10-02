Toluca Mexico Temple

In the News
2 October 2022
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Toluca, Mexico, on Oct. 2, 2022, during October 2022 general conference. It was one of 18 temples announced at the conference — and one of four announced in October 2022 to be constructed near Mexico City.
2 October 2022
Calle Guadalupe Victória
Colonia Las Jaras
52166 Metepec, State of Mexico
Mexico
This will be the 22nd Latter-day Saint temple in Mexico.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Mexico had approximately 1.5 million Latter-day Saints in more than 1,800 wards and branches.
The closest temple to Toluca is currently the Mexico City Mexico Temple, a distance of approximately 40 miles away to the east.
The Toluca temple was one of four houses of the Lord announced for Mexico on the same day during October 2022 general conference — all near Mexico City. The other three edifices are planned for Cuernavaca, Pachuca and Tula. Toluca was the first of the four new edifices to have its location released by the Church.
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Orchestra at Temple Square filmed a music video at three locations in Toluca on June 14, 2023, as part of two concerts at the National Auditorium in Mexico City held June 17-18. Ten buses transported the groups to the Cathedral of Toluca, the nearby Plaza de los Mártires and the Cosmovitral Botanical Garden. On June 15, the choir and orchestra also performed a sacred music concert at the Toluca Cathedral.
