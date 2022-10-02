Toluca Mexico Temple

Fact #5

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Orchestra at Temple Square filmed a music video at three locations in Toluca on June 14, 2023, as part of two concerts at the National Auditorium in Mexico City held June 17-18. Ten buses transported the groups to the Cathedral of Toluca, the nearby Plaza de los Mártires and the Cosmovitral Botanical Garden. On June 15, the choir and orchestra also performed a sacred music concert at the Toluca Cathedral.