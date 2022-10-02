Menu
Toluca Mexico Temple

Announced

2 October 2022

Toluca Mexico Temple announced
Toluca Mexico Temple announcedThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the Toluca Mexico Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Toluca Mexico Temple on Oct. 2, 2022, during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2022 general conference. A house of the Lord for the capital city of the state of Mexico was among 18 temples announced worldwide by the Church — and one of four new sacred edifices to be constructed near Mexico City, which has the dedicated and operating Mexico City Mexico Temple and the previously announced Mexico City Benemérito Mexico Temple. The other three new temples will be constructed in Cuernavaca, Pachuca and Tula.

With some 900,000 residents, Toluca is the fifth most populous city in this Central American nation. Formally known as Toluca de Lerdo, the city is located about 40 miles west of Mexico City. On Nov. 5, 2023, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, as part of a nine-day ministry to Mexico, spoke at a stake conference in Toluca, then that evening addressed members during a panel discussion broadcast to meetinghouses across the nation. A live audience of some 2,100 attended the event at a multistake center adjacent to the Mexico City Mexico Temple.

Speaking of additional houses of the Lord under construction or planned for Mexico — including the announcement during October 2023 general conference of a temple for Cancún that will bring the total number of sacred edifices in the nation to 24 — the Apostle admonished: “Mexico has been richly blessed by the announcement and construction of so many houses of the Lord. This is a great blessing that also brings a requirement to properly prepare and worthily make sacred covenants and worship in the house of the Lord.

“We need to help each successive generation,” Elder Bednar continued, “become more focused on the Father’s plan of happiness, Jesus Christ as our Savior and Redeemer, and the role of Christ in the Father’s plan.”

Speaking of the increasing number of temples being constructed both in Mexico and throughout the world, he added, “We cannot take this blessing for granted.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6d-mNmGo920

Timeline of the Toluca Mexico Temple

October
02
2022
Announced

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Toluca, Mexico, on Oct. 2, 2022, during October 2022 general conference. It was one of 18 temples announced at the conference — and one of four announced in October 2022 to be constructed near Mexico City.

The Toluca Mexico Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on Oct. 2, 2022. A site location was announced by the Church on Nov. 20, 2023, for a house of the Lord at the northwest intersection of Calle Guadalupe Victoria and Calle Uruapan in Colonia Las Jaras in Metepec, southeast of Toluca. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Toluca Mexico Temple

According to site plans released by the Church on Nov. 20, 2023, the Toluca Mexico Temple will be a single-story building of approximately 19,000 square feet. The edifice will stand on a 4.87-acre site in Colonia Las Jaras in Metepec, just southeast of Toluca.

Quick Facts

Announced

2 October 2022

Location

Calle Guadalupe Victória
Colonia Las Jaras
52166 Metepec, State of Mexico
Mexico

Appointments

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the 22nd Latter-day Saint temple in Mexico.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, Mexico had approximately 1.5 million Latter-day Saints in more than 1,800 wards and branches.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Toluca is currently the Mexico City Mexico Temple, a distance of approximately 40 miles away to the east.

Fact #4

The Toluca temple was one of four houses of the Lord announced for Mexico on the same day during October 2022 general conference — all near Mexico City. The other three edifices are planned for Cuernavaca, Pachuca and Tula. Toluca was the first of the four new edifices to have its location released by the Church.

Fact #5

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Orchestra at Temple Square filmed a music video at three locations in Toluca on June 14, 2023, as part of two concerts at the National Auditorium in Mexico City held June 17-18. Ten buses transported the groups to the Cathedral of Toluca, the nearby Plaza de los Mártires and the Cosmovitral Botanical Garden. On June 15, the choir and orchestra also performed a sacred music concert at the Toluca Cathedral.

