Architecture and Design of the Villahermosa Mexico Temple

The Villahermosa Mexico Temple was announced on Oct. 30, 1998, and ground was broken for the temple on Jan. 9, 1999. Elder Richard E. Turley Sr. of the Seventy and first counselor in the Mexico South Area presidency presided at the groundbreaking ceremony. After the open house, which was held from May 9 to May 13, 2000, President Thomas S. Monson , first counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the house of the Lord on May 21, 2000.The Villahermosa Mexico Temple stands with a single spire topped with a statue of the angel Moroni. The house of the Lord is 10,700 square feet and is on a 1.73-acre property. The exterior of the temple is made from Blanco Guardiano white marble. The temple has a celestial room, two instruction rooms, two sealing rooms and a baptistry.