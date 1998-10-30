Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Villahermosa Mexico Temple

Announced

30 October 1998

Dedicated

21 May 2000

85th temple dedicated
The Villahermosa Mexico Temple.

The Villahermosa Mexico Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication of the Villahermosa Mexico Temple

Elder Richard E. Turley Sr., a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Mexico South Area, presided at the groundbreaking of the Villahermosa Mexico Temple on Jan. 9, 1999. Elder Turley testified of the Church’s being led by the Savior Jesus Christ, who is the only way to receive salvation. “This is why,” Elder Turley said, “temples are, along with the Atonement, the greatest gift to mankind, as well as the greatest tool to prepare the earth for the Second Coming of the Savior.”

“This is the second-happiest day of my life,” said Rita Cardenas, a local Latter-day Saint, adding her happiest was when her husband, Demetrio, accepted the gospel and was baptized after several years of investigation. “Now he has been set apart as a temple sealer for the people of Tabasco.”

Almost 40 years before the temple dedication, Rafael Guerra accepted a missionary’s invitation to receive the gospel while living in Monterrey in northern Mexico. In order to go to the temple in those days, the closest temple was in Mesa, Arizona.

“Now the Church will grow in Villahermosa,” Guerra said. “Many nonmembers came to the temple open house, and many of them asked to hear the missionary discussions after visiting the Lord’s wonderful house.”

The Villahermosa Mexico Temple was dedicated by Church President Thomas S. Monson on May 21, 2000. President Monson came to dedicate the house of the Lord just one day after dedicating the Tampico Mexico Temple.

Outside of the temple stands a ceiba tree, a tree that symbolized to the ancient Mayans, who resided in this area of southeast Mexico, a lesson about being deeply rooted while reaching heavenward.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “Hear the prayers of Thy people whenever they plead with Thee in their troubles. Give unto them peace in their hearts and the assurance that Thou art watching over them. May they come here, dressing in white, to commune with Thee and to participate in those ordinances which will bring to them blessings for their eternal exaltation, and for the exaltation of uncounted numbers beyond the veil of death.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Villahermosa Mexico Temple here.

Timeline of the Villahermosa Mexico Temple

October
30
1998
Announced

The Villahermosa Mexico Temple was announced on Oct. 30, 1998, by the First Presidency — consisting of President Gordon B. Hinckley, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust — via letters to local Church leaders.

January
09
1999
Groundbreaking

On Jan. 9, 1999, the groundbreaking was held. Presiding at the groundbreaking was Elder Richard E. Turley Sr. of the Seventy and first counselor in the Mexico South Area.

May
09
2000
Open house

The public open house ran from May 9 to May 13, 2000, with 10,164 people attending.

May
21
2000
Dedication

President Thomas S. Monson, first counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the Villahermosa Mexico Temple on May 21, 2000. Over the course of four dedicatory sessions, 3,853 members attended. Elder L. Tom Perry of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles accompanied President Monson.

The Villahermosa Mexico Temple was announced on Oct. 30, 1998, and ground was broken for the temple on Jan. 9, 1999. Elder Richard E. Turley Sr. of the Seventy and first counselor in the Mexico South Area presidency presided at the groundbreaking ceremony. After the open house, which was held from May 9 to May 13, 2000, President Thomas S. Monson, first counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the house of the Lord on May 21, 2000.

Architecture and Design of the Villahermosa Mexico Temple

The Villahermosa Mexico Temple stands with a single spire topped with a statue of the angel Moroni. The house of the Lord is 10,700 square feet and is on a 1.73-acre property. The exterior of the temple is made from Blanco Guardiano white marble. The temple has a celestial room, two instruction rooms, two sealing rooms and a baptistry.

Quick Facts

Announced

30 October 1998

Dedicated

21 May 2000

Dedicated by

President Thomas S. Monson

Current President and Matron

Carlos Monroy Villalobos & Sonia Palacios Conzzoni de Monroy

Location

Avenida 27 de Febrero #1717

Colonia Atasta de Serra

86100 Villahermosa, Tabasco

Mexico

Appointments

View schedule and book online

(52) 993-352-2028

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the eighth Latter-day Saint temple in Mexico.

Fact #2

Ground was broken for the Villahermosa temple the same day as the groundbreaking of the Ciudad Juarez Mexico Temple.

Fact #3

The temple was dedicated on the same weekend as the Tampico Mexico Temple and the Nashville Tennessee Temple, making it the first time three temples were dedicated on the same weekend.

Fact #4

This was the fifth temple dedicated by President Thomas S. Monson.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the eighth Latter-day Saint temple in Mexico.

Fact #2

Ground was broken for the Villahermosa temple the same day as the groundbreaking of the Ciudad Juarez Mexico Temple.

Fact #3

The temple was dedicated on the same weekend as the Tampico Mexico Temple and the Nashville Tennessee Temple, making it the first time three temples were dedicated on the same weekend.

Fact #4

This was the fifth temple dedicated by President Thomas S. Monson.