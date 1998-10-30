In the News
The Villahermosa Mexico Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Villahermosa Mexico Temple was announced on Oct. 30, 1998, by the First Presidency — consisting of President Gordon B. Hinckley, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust — via letters to local Church leaders.
On Jan. 9, 1999, the groundbreaking was held. Presiding at the groundbreaking was Elder Richard E. Turley Sr. of the Seventy and first counselor in the Mexico South Area.
The public open house ran from May 9 to May 13, 2000, with 10,164 people attending.
President Thomas S. Monson, first counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the Villahermosa Mexico Temple on May 21, 2000. Over the course of four dedicatory sessions, 3,853 members attended. Elder L. Tom Perry of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles accompanied President Monson.
Avenida 27 de Febrero #1717
Colonia Atasta de Serra
86100 Villahermosa, Tabasco
Mexico
(52) 993-352-2028
This was the eighth Latter-day Saint temple in Mexico.
Ground was broken for the Villahermosa temple the same day as the groundbreaking of the Ciudad Juarez Mexico Temple.
The temple was dedicated on the same weekend as the Tampico Mexico Temple and the Nashville Tennessee Temple, making it the first time three temples were dedicated on the same weekend.
This was the fifth temple dedicated by President Thomas S. Monson.
