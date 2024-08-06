Menu
West Jordan Utah Temple

Announced
7 April 2024
A map of Utah, with a pin in West Jordan, in the north of the state.
The location of West Jordan in relation to the state of Utah.Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the West Jordan Utah Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the West Jordan Utah Temple on April 7, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the April 2024 general conference.

West Jordan Mayor Dirk Burton was among the first to react to news of a temple in his community.

“I was honored to hear The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announce a temple in West Jordan,” he wrote on social media.

Timeline of the West Jordan Utah Temple

April
07
2024
Announced
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for West Jordan, Utah, on April 7, 2024, during the April 2024 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference.

The West Jordan Utah Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 7, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the West Jordan Utah Temple

The West Jordan Utah Temple will be built in or near West Jordan, Utah. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the 29th Latter-day Saint temple in Utah.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Utah had approximately 2.2 million Latter-day Saints among 5,417 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temples to West Jordan at the time of its announcement were the Jordan River and the Oquirrh Mountain Utah temples in neighboring South Jordan, Utah.

Quick Facts

Announced
7 April 2024
Location

West Jordan

Utah

United States

Appointments
