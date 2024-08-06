Announcement of the West Jordan Utah Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the West Jordan Utah Temple on April 7, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the April 2024 general conference.

West Jordan Mayor Dirk Burton was among the first to react to news of a temple in his community.

“I was honored to hear The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announce a temple in West Jordan,” he wrote on social media.

Details about the temple's groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the West Jordan Utah Temple

The West Jordan Utah Temple will be built in or near West Jordan, Utah. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.