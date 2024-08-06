Menu
Lehi Utah Temple

7 April 2024
A map of Utah, with a pin in Lehi, in the north of the state.
The location of Lehi in relation to the state of Utah.Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the Lehi Utah Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Lehi Utah Temple on April 7, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the April 2024 general conference.

Lehi, Utah, residents for over 20 years, Sarah and Brett Scoresby said they were surprised to hear the announcement since the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple is only a 15-minute drive from their home.

“Oh, it makes me so happy,” Sarah said. “To me it means that the Lord probably wants me to increase my faith and dedication. I think it also means that God wants to bless the faithful in Lehi. I could definitely feel God’s love for us. My heart swelled with gratitude, and I shed a few tears.”

Timeline of the Lehi Utah Temple

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Lehi, Utah, on April 7, 2024, during the April 2024 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference.

The Lehi Utah Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 7, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Lehi Utah Temple

The Lehi Utah Temple will be built in or near April 7. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the 30th Latter-day Saint temple in Utah.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Utah had approximately 2.2 million Latter-day Saints among 5,417 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temples to Lehi at the time of its announcement were the Saratoga Springs and Mount Timpanogos Utah temples.

Quick Facts

Location

Lehi

Utah

United States

