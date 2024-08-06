Announcement of the Lehi Utah Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Lehi Utah Temple on April 7, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the April 2024 general conference.

Lehi, Utah, residents for over 20 years, Sarah and Brett Scoresby said they were surprised to hear the announcement since the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple is only a 15-minute drive from their home.

“Oh, it makes me so happy,” Sarah said. “To me it means that the Lord probably wants me to increase my faith and dedication. I think it also means that God wants to bless the faithful in Lehi. I could definitely feel God’s love for us. My heart swelled with gratitude, and I shed a few tears.”

The Lehi Utah Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 7, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Lehi Utah Temple

The Lehi Utah Temple will be built in or near April 7. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.