Elder Brent H. Nielson: ‘A Record of What I Have Both Seen and Heard’

Elder Brent H. Nielsen of the Presidency of the Seventy speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 2024.

Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy spoke during the Saturday afternoon session of April 2024 general conference about being witnesses of Jesus Christ. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Nielson’s talk summary

During his career as a trial lawyer, Elder Nielson quickly learned the importance of witnesses testifying in court. Similarly, “‘witness’ and ‘testimony’ are terms that we use as we share our knowledge and feelings about the truthfulness of the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

He bore witness of Heavenly Father, Jesus Christ, living prophets and apostles, and the restored gospel. “I testify that … there has never been a better time to be a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints than today. I know this of my own knowledge, independent of any other source, because of what I have both seen and heard.”

The most inspiring miracle of the Restoration is the number of faithful Church members in every land, armed with righteousness and power. All over the world, Church members keep their covenants, unite in their witnesses of the gospel and move forward in faith.

“You are the covenant children of the Father. You are disciples of Jesus Christ. You also know what I know because you have received your personal witness of the truthfulness of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ. … You and I are witnesses who testify.”

Notable quotes

Who is Elder Nielson?

Elder Brent H. Nielson | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Brent H. Nielson was sustained as a member of the First Quorum of the Seventy during the April 2009 general conference. He was named a member of the Presidency of the Seventy on Aug. 1, 2020. He will be given emeritus status on Aug. 1, 2024.

He previously served as an Area Seventy in the Idaho Area, as a counselor in both the Pacific Area and Philippines Area presidencies, as the Philippines Area president, and as a bishop and stake president. He served as executive director of the Missionary Department from 2015 to 2020.

He met Marcia Ann Bradford through his cousin and married her in 1978 in the Salt Lake Temple, and they are the parents of six children.

He practiced law in Twin Falls, Idaho, for 29 years.

What has Elder Nielson done recently?

