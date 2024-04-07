Elder Taylor G. Godoy: ‘Call, Don’t Fall’

Elder Taylor G. Godoy, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 7, 2024.

Elder Taylor G. Godoy, a General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2024 general conference. Elder Godoy encouraged listeners to faithfully turn to Heavenly Father in prayer then take action. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Godoy’s talk summary

In times of uncertainty, pain, disappointment and heartbreak, people may rely more on their own abilities. This can cause them to dismiss the need for Heavenly Father’s support.

In a hospital room hangs the phrase “Call, don’t fall,” meaning a patient should prevent injury that might increase existing pain. In a spiritual sense, “calling” is adopting an attitude of prayer, knowing that a loving and merciful Heavenly Father will hear.

“Imagine the feelings of Heavenly Father when in each prayer we make a supplication in the name of His Son, Jesus Christ. What power and tenderness, I believe, are displayed when we do so.”

Everyone will have experiences where “calling” is the answer to “not fall.” Praying shows hope, but one must also take action.

“‘Calling’ is a matter of faith and action — faith to recognize that we have a Heavenly Father who answers our prayers according to His infinite wisdom, and then action consistent with what we asked for.”

Prayers are always heard.

“As we pray, we can feel the embrace of our Heavenly Father, who sent his Only Begotten Son to relieve our burdens, because if we call out to God, I testify we will not fall.”

Notable quotes

“God hears our prayers and answers them in a personalized way.”

“Imagine the feelings of Heavenly Father when in each prayer we make a supplication in the name of His Son, Jesus Christ. What power and tenderness, I believe, are displayed when we do so.”

“Praying, ‘calling,’ can be a sign of our hope; but taking action after praying is a sign that our faith is real, faith that is tested in moments of pain, fear or disappointment.”

Who is Elder Godoy?

Elder Taylor G. Godoy, General Authority Seventy | Cody M Bell

Elder Taylor G. Godoy was sustained as a General Authority Seventy during the April 2017 general conference.

Elder Godoy previously served as a full-time missionary in the Perú Lima North Mission, bishop, high councilor, stake president, area public affairs director, Area Seventy, and president of the Nevada Reno Mission from 2018 to 2020.

He met his wife, Carol Pacheco, while home teaching her family and married her in the Lima Peru Temple in 1994. They have two children.

He worked as a dentist in a private practice and later worked with Church Seminaries and Institutes of Religion as an institute coordinator, teacher, director, country director. and South America Northwest Area director.

What has Elder Godoy done recently?

During the April 2018 general conference, he spoke on personal sacrifice as the key to making each day successful.

In November 2022, Elder Godoy presided over the groundbreaking of the Managua Nicaragua Temple, inviting attendees to conduct themselves as “citizens of heaven.”

A year later, he participated in the opening of Giving Machines in Guatemala.

Read more of Elder Godoy’s general conference addresses.