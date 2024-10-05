Elder Gregorio E. Casillas: ‘God Loves All His Children’

Elder Gregorio E. Casillas, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 5, 2024.

Elder Gregorio E. Casillas, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Saturday morning session of October 2024 general conference. He invited listeners to make a positive difference in the world as disciples of Jesus Christ. The following is a summary of what he said.

Lending someone a helping hand is a privilege. “If we can help lighten their burdens, even if only for a moment, then we will be able to see the great manifestations of the Savior’s power in their lives.”

When ministering to a woman feeling weak from chemotherapy and to her adult son, “all that was going through my mind during this visit was a confirmation that Jesus Christ loves them deeply. He understands them and personally knows the pain of their unique situation.”

A crucial mission of this life is to become a disciple of Christ and make a positive difference. “We can provide a sense of joy that is reflected in our countenance, a joy that we share with words of love and acts of kindness.”

One tool of the adversary is the destructive belief that there’s no way to change. “It is at this moment when our love, our words of encouragement and support, our time and our help can give someone hope.”

Those who minister receive renewed testimony in their own trials. “By going and blessing the lives of our brothers and sisters, we will collect testimonies that will fill our life with faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.”

“We live in a time of great opportunity. Although we face many difficulties, I know they are there in part to allow us to help others feel the love of our Heavenly Father.”

“Let us be good neighbors, good employers and good workers. Let us strive to be good Christians at all times.”

“I know that [Jesus Christ] understands you and me perfectly. He understands each of our difficult moments, and He has the power to help us in those moments where we feel most vulnerable.”

Elder Gregorio E. Casillas | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Gregorio E. Casillas was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 6, 2024.

He earned a degree in civil engineering from the Autonomous University of Baja California in 2002 and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Xochicalco University in 2024.

Elder Casillas and his wife, Sister Alma Angelina Obeso Gonzalez, were sealed in the San Diego California Temple and are now parents of three children.

He served as a full-time missionary in the México Tampico Mission and later as mission president of the México México City South Mission.

