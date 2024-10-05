Elder Jorge M. Alvarado: ‘Embrace the Lord’s Gift of Repentance’

Elder Jorge M. Alvarado, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday evening session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 5, 2024.

Elder Jorge M. Alvarado, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Saturday evening session of October 2024 general conference. Elder Alvarado spoke about the joy and power that come from repentance. Following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Alvarado’s talk summary

If a person is humble, feelings of weakness and inadequacy can help him or her to recognize dependence upon Jesus Christ and to stir within the heart a desire to turn to the Savior with full purpose and repentance.

“Repentance is joy. Sweet repentance is part of a daily process through which, line upon line, precept upon precept, the Lord teaches us to live a life centered in His teachings.”

The Book of Mormon can play a powerful role in helping a person come unto Christ through repentance. The scriptures are full of accounts of individuals who learned about Heavenly Father’s plan of redemption and the role of Jesus Christ in the plan and who were led by the Spirit to repent.

In Puerto Rico, a thief stole a woman’s purse containing a copy of the Book of Mormon. The thief later asked for forgiveness. He had read the book, prayed and decided to change his life. Through sincere repentance and the Savior’s power, he embraced the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“I testify of God and of the infinite power of His Son’s Atonement. We can feel it profoundly as we sincerely and wholeheartedly repent.”

Notable quotes

“He can fulfill any righteous desire or longing and can heal any wound in our lives.”

“The light of the Savior can reach us all, no matter our circumstance.”

“Pause, be still, look to the Savior and seek to find and act on how He will have us change. If we do so with full intent, we will witness His healing.”

Who is Elder Alvarado?

Elder Jorge M. Alvarado, General Authority Seventy. | Matthew T Reier, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Jorge M. Alvarado was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 6, 2019.

He served in the Tampa Florida Mission.

He studied management at the University of Puerto Rico and has worked in management for Sam’s Club, Walmart Puerto Rico, Franklin Covey and Church Self-Reliance Services.

Elder Alvarado, who was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, married his wife, Cari Lu Rios, in the Washington D.C. Temple.

What has Elder Alvarado done recently?

