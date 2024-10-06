Elder Quentin L. Cook: ‘Sacred Scriptures – The Foundations of Faith’

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 6, 2024.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2024 general conference. Elder Cook taught about how the scriptures help build a foundation of faith. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Cook’s talk summary

The Bible and Book of Mormon provide spiritual guidance and teachings from Jesus Christ.

“Combined with the teachings of living prophets, these sacred scriptures provide doctrinal direction for us in today’s world. These scriptures are most powerful when they give instruction, correction, comfort and consolation to individuals and families who seek guidance from the Lord.”

The scriptures and inspiration from the Holy Ghost facilitate the conversion of those who desire to follow Jesus Christ. “The scriptures help build a foundation that can withstand the adversary’s constant efforts to undermine faith.”

The Book of Mormon helps individuals draw closer to God as they learn, understand and apply its teachings.

“To know that the Book of Mormon is the word of God, we need to read, ponder and pray about it, and then act according to its precepts.”

Latter-day Saints need to be intentional about what they view. “Do not entertain immoral, dishonest or unrighteous material. … You can be acted upon positively or negatively. Seek righteousness and avoid dark internet rabbit holes and doomscrolling.”

To those who have deviated from the covenant path, return to the sacred scriptures, prophetic guidance, religious observance in the home and the music of faith.

Notable quotes

“We treasure [the scriptures] for their profound role in documenting God’s direction to ancient prophets and people and the guidance they provide for our own personal lives.”

“Above all, immerse yourself regularly in the Book of Mormon, which will draw the Spirit into your life and help you discern truth from error.”

“The sacred scriptures and living prophets are a major way a loving Heavenly Father makes His plan of happiness available to all His children.”

Who is Elder Cook?

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles | Matthew T Reier, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Quentin L. Cook was sustained as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 6, 2007. He is a great-great-grandson of Heber C. Kimball, who was among the first missionaries in this dispensation to preach the gospel outside North America.

He married Mary Gaddie on Nov. 30, 1962, in the Logan Utah Temple. They are the parents of three children.

Elder Cook was Elder Jeffrey R. Holland’s mission companion in summer 1962 during their full-time mission service in the British Isles.

He worked as an attorney and business executive in California. At the time of his calling as a General Authority Seventy in 1996, Elder Cook was vice chairman of Sutter/California Healthcare System — a California health care company with 25 hospitals and more than 26,000 employees.

What has Elder Cook done recently?

Read more of Elder Cook’s general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.