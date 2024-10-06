Elder I. Raymond Egbo: ‘Focus on Jesus Christ and His Gospel’

Elder Raymond Egbo, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 6, 2024.

Elder I. Raymond Egbo, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2024 general conference. He shared how listeners can find joy by focusing on Christ despite trials and distractions. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Egbo’s talk summary

Despite numerous challenges, the Nigerian men’s soccer team won gold at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia. “Once the football team learned to ignore the many distractions facing them and focused on their goal, they succeeded beyond what they thought possible.”

Similarly, “When we ignore the distractions of the world and focus on Christ and His gospel, we are guaranteed success beyond what we can fully imagine — and can feel great joy.”

This happened with Alma the Younger, who pleaded with God for mercy and consequently received exquisite joy (see Alma 36:17-21). “Joy in Christ for Alma when he began exercising faith in Christ and cried for mercy. Then, Alma exercised faith in Jesus Christ by laboring to help others taste of the same joy.”

Those oppressed by King Noah’s priests also focused on Christ instead of letting their troubles define them (see Mosiah 23:21-24). “As they remembered who they were and called upon God, they received peace, strength and ultimately joy in Christ.”

Like those who saw their afflictions alleviated through the Savior and His Atonement, “as we focus on Christ and follow His Prophet, we will be led to Christ and the joy of His gospel.”

Notable quotes

“When we ignore the distractions of the world and focus on Christ and His gospel, we are guaranteed success beyond what we can fully imagine.”

“I pray that the Holy Ghost will help each of us to heed President Nelson’s invitation to focus our lives on Jesus Christ and His gospel so we can experience joy in Christ regardless of what is happening — or not happening — in our lives.”

“As we focus on Christ and follow His Prophet, we will be led to Christ and the joy of His gospel.”

Who is Elder Egbo?

Elder I. Raymond Egbo was sustained as a General Authority Seventy during the April 2024 general conference. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder I. Raymond Egbo was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 6, 2024.

He received an associate degree in education from Cross River State College of Education in 1998, a Bachelor of Arts degree in geography and regional planning from the University of Calabar in 2002, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Cumbria in 2022.

Elder Egbo and his wife, Sister Comfort Egbo, are parents of three children.

He served as a full-time missionary in the Nigeria Lagos Mission, where he later served as a mission presidency counselor. He also served as mission president in the Nigeria Calabar Mission.

