Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, spoke during the Sunday morning session of October 2024 general conference. She spoke about how to find answers to spiritual questions. The following is a summary of what she said.

Scientists believed Pluto was the most distant planet in the solar system. Further technological advances and exploration eventually reconfigured Pluto to a different status.

God’s children can take a similar approach when seeking to find answers to spiritual questions.

“Asking questions and searching for meaning is a natural and normal part of the mortal experience.” Heavenly Father’s plan is designed to help people progress despite limitations.

“Fidelity to the knowledge and wisdom we have already inherited through our faithful adherence to gospel principles and sacred covenants is crucial preparation for our readiness to receive and be stewards of communications from the Holy Spirit.”

Some spiritual petitions have reasonable, discernible answers that may not create discomfort. Resisting obedience to God’s commandments may prolong or delay spiritual growth.

“I testify that our sincere gospel questions can provide Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ with opportunities to help us grow. … I testify that placing your trust in Heavenly Father and in His prophets whom He has sent will help you spiritually elevate and push you forward toward God’s expanded horizon. Your vantage will change because you will change. God knows that the higher you are, the farther you can see.”

“God’s laws and commandments are not designed to be an obstacle in our lives, but a powerful gateway to personal revelation and spiritual education.”

“Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ are the source of all truth and share their wisdom liberally.”

“Our obedience to God’s laws and commandments can open the way for our Savior to provide the understanding and healing He knows we need, according to His prescribed treatment plan for us.”

Sister Tracy Y. Browning has served as second counselor in the Primary general presidency since Aug. 1, 2022.

She is the first Black woman to serve in one of the Church’s general presidencies.

Sister Browning lived in Jamaica until she was 11 years old, then lived in New Jersey and New York. She and her husband, Brother Brady Browning, have two children.

She learned about the Church as a teenager when her mother saw a Latter-day Saint advertisement offering a free copy of the Book of Mormon on a late-night television infomercial. Then the two went to the Hill Cumorah Pageant in upstate New York. Sister Browning met with the missionaries soon after and was baptized within a year.

