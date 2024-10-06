Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, spoke during the Sunday morning session of October 2024 general conference. She spoke about how to find answers to spiritual questions. The following is a summary of what she said.
Sister Browning’s talk summary
Scientists believed Pluto was the most distant planet in the solar system. Further technological advances and exploration eventually reconfigured Pluto to a different status.
God’s children can take a similar approach when seeking to find answers to spiritual questions.
“Asking questions and searching for meaning is a natural and normal part of the mortal experience.” Heavenly Father’s plan is designed to help people progress despite limitations.
“Fidelity to the knowledge and wisdom we have already inherited through our faithful adherence to gospel principles and sacred covenants is crucial preparation for our readiness to receive and be stewards of communications from the Holy Spirit.”
Some spiritual petitions have reasonable, discernible answers that may not create discomfort. Resisting obedience to God’s commandments may prolong or delay spiritual growth.
“I testify that our sincere gospel questions can provide Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ with opportunities to help us grow. … I testify that placing your trust in Heavenly Father and in His prophets whom He has sent will help you spiritually elevate and push you forward toward God’s expanded horizon. Your vantage will change because you will change. God knows that the higher you are, the farther you can see.”
Notable quotes
“God’s laws and commandments are not designed to be an obstacle in our lives, but a powerful gateway to personal revelation and spiritual education.”
“Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ are the source of all truth and share their wisdom liberally.”
“Our obedience to God’s laws and commandments can open the way for our Savior to provide the understanding and healing He knows we need, according to His prescribed treatment plan for us.”
Who is Sister Browning?
- Sister Tracy Y. Browning has served as second counselor in the Primary general presidency since Aug. 1, 2022.
- She is the first Black woman to serve in one of the Church’s general presidencies.
- Sister Browning lived in Jamaica until she was 11 years old, then lived in New Jersey and New York. She and her husband, Brother Brady Browning, have two children.
- She learned about the Church as a teenager when her mother saw a Latter-day Saint advertisement offering a free copy of the Book of Mormon on a late-night television infomercial. Then the two went to the Hill Cumorah Pageant in upstate New York. Sister Browning met with the missionaries soon after and was baptized within a year.
What has Sister Browning done recently?
- In the October 2022 general conference, Sister Browning said many divinely appointed tools help people improve their spiritual vision, and she invited listeners “to see more of Jesus Christ in our lives.”
- In June, Sister Browning — along with Sister Kristin M. Yee of the Relief Society general presidency and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus of the Young Women general presidency — ministered in Guadalajara, Mexico. They spent their time visiting the Hospital Civil de Guadalajara, meeting with the Mexican Diabetes Association and meeting with local Church members.
- She joined the Primary general presidency in August during BYU Education Week. Sister Browning shared the important role children play in God’s Church.
- In September, Sister Browning, along with Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, completed a nine-day ministry in the Europe Central Area.
