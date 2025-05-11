Remember conference — President Camille N. Johnson: ‘Spiritually Whole in Him’

Editor’s note: To support personal and family gospel learning, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from April 2025 general conference. It is recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these Church resources.
About this talk
- “Spiritually Whole in Him”
- President Camille N. Johnson | Relief Society general president
- Saturday morning session of April 2025 general conference.
- Theme: Wholeness is born of faith in and conversion to Jesus Christ.
Read the full message here.
Read a summary of President Johnson’s message here.
Outline
- After the Savior healed 10 lepers, one returned to express gratitude and was made whole through his faith (see Luke 17:11-19). “Can one be made spiritually whole by Him but not yet physically and emotionally healed?”
- The Master Healer heals afflictions in His time. While waiting to be healed, believers can be whole by being wholehearted in their relationship with Him.
- Faith in Jesus Christ begets hope for healing, reinforcing faith in Him. Enos was made whole through his faith in Christ (see Enos 1:8).
- Through the Savior’s Atonement and sincere repentance, He heals believers from sin, griefs and sorrows. Healing from illness and disease is on the Lord’s time, but in the meantime, those who exercise faith in Him can be made whole.
- Being whole means being complete and full. Like the five wise virgins (see Matthew 25:1-13), believers can be “whole in Jesus Christ” by filling their lamps with the nourishing oil of conversion to Him.
- A sculpture depicting the five wise virgins was placed on Temple Square before April conference. They are depicted holding up their lamps, supporting one another and beckoning others to come to the light.
- The Savior commands, “Let your light so shine before this people” (3 Nephi 12:16). Those who share their light with others bring the relief of Jesus Christ and deepen conversion to Him.
- Though Paul was not healed of his “thorn in the flesh,” he was spiritually whole in Jesus Christ (see 2 Corinthians 12:7-10). Even in weakness, strength in Jesus Christ can be made perfect — complete and whole — by turning to God in faith.
- Wholeness is born of faith, conversion to Jesus Christ and letting the light of that conversion shine. “Will you choose now to be whole in Him?”
- Mary Magdalene, a biblical woman whole in Jesus Christ, was a witness to His death and burial. She was also a witness of His Resurrection and that through it, tears can be wiped away.
- Ultimately all will be healed, physically and emotionally, in Christ. While waiting for that healing, faith in the Master Healer makes one spiritually whole.
Reflection questions
How can spiritual wholeness in Christ sustain us through emotional and physical trials?
What scriptural stories depict someone being made whole because of their faith in the Savior?
How has making and keeping covenants filled your lamp “with the nourishing oil of conversion”?
When has someone brought the relief of Jesus Christ to you by sharing His light? How can you similarly share the Light of Christ?
What steps can you take this week to be “wholehearted” in your relationship with the Savior?
Speaker quotes
- “We are whole in Jesus Christ when we exercise our agency to follow Him in faith, submit our hearts to Him so He can change them, keep His commandments and enter a covenant relationship with Him, meekly enduring and learning from the challenges of this earthly estate until we return to His presence and are healed in every way. I can be whole while I wait for healing if I am wholehearted in my relationship with Him.”
- “To be whole means to be complete and full. Much like the five wise virgins who had their lamps full with oil when the bridegroom came, we can be whole in Jesus Christ as we fill our lamps with the nourishing oil of conversion to Him. In that way, we are prepared for the symbolic wedding supper, His Second Coming.”
- “Wholeness does not necessarily mean physical and emotional restoration in this life. Wholeness is born of faith in and conversion to Jesus Christ and in letting the light of that conversion shine.”
Reference scriptures
- “And there came a voice unto me, saying: Enos, thy sins are forgiven thee, and thou shalt be blessed. And I, Enos, knew that God could not lie; wherefore, my guilt was swept away. And I said: Lord, how is it done? And he said unto me: Because of thy faith in Christ, whom thou hast never before heard nor seen. And many years pass away before he shall manifest himself in the flesh; wherefore, go to, thy faith hath made thee whole.”
- “Wherefore, be faithful, praying always, having your lamps trimmed and burning, and oil with you, that you may be ready at the coming of the Bridegroom.”
- “He will swallow up death in victory; and the Lord God will wipe away tears from off all faces.”
Invitations and promises
- “We are commanded to share His light. So keep your lamp full of the oil of conversion to Jesus Christ and be prepared to keep your lamp trimmed and burning bright. Then let that light shine. When we share our light, we bring the relief of Jesus Christ to others, our conversion to Him is deepened, and we can be whole even while we wait for healing. And as we let our light shine brightly, we can be joyful even while we wait.”
- “Paul’s example suggests that even in our weakness, our strength in Jesus Christ can be made perfect — that is, complete and whole. Those who wrestle with mortal struggles and turn to God in faith like Paul can receive the blessings of becoming acquainted with God.”
- “All will be physically and emotionally healed in the Resurrection. But will you choose now to be whole in Him?”
Stories
- After 10 lepers were healed by the Savior, one returned to express gratitude. Christ told him, “Thy faith hath made thee whole” (Luke 17:19). “If healing and wholeness are not the same, can one be made spiritually whole by Him but not yet physically and emotionally healed?”
- A sculpture depicting the five wise virgins was placed on Temple Square, between the Relief Society Building and Salt Lake Temple. They are depicted holding up their lamps, supporting one another and beckoning others to come to the light. “When we share our light, we bring the relief of Jesus Christ to others, our conversion to Him is deepened, and we can be whole even while we wait for healing.”
- Paul writes in 2 Corinthians 12:7-10 of his “thorn in the flesh,” an affliction he asked three times for the Lord to remove. Paul recounts: “And he said unto me, My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me” (verse 9). Even in weakness, strength in Jesus Christ can be made perfect — complete and whole — by turning to God in faith.
From the footnotes
- 1. The term “made whole” was translated from a Greek word that means to save, to rescue, to deliver or to heal. That seems to underscore the vital truth that Jesus Christ can heal us physically and He can also deliver, rescue, save and heal us in other ways.
- 12. The sculptor of Five Wise Virgins is artist Ben Hammond, who portrayed the five wise virgins as women of various ages and racial backgrounds, representing the diversity of women who are converted disciples of Jesus Christ.
- 13. When we partake of the sacrament, we renew all the covenants we have made with the Lord and make a new covenant that we are willing to take upon us the name of Jesus Christ and obey His commandments. Worthy participation in priesthood ordinances and making and keeping covenants make us whole. This principle is beautifully expressed in the sacrament hymn “Bread of Life, Living Water”: “Bread of Life, Living Water, / Feed my soul, fill my heart. / Lord, give me new life in Thee / And make me whole — complete and holy — / Bound to Thee eternally.”
Additional resources
- Related image: “Parable of the Ten Virgins” by Dan Burr
- Related video: “Because of Jesus Christ We Can Navigate Life’s Challenges”
- Related hymn: No. 1003, “It Is Well With My Soul”
Recent conference talks on spiritual wholeness
- Elder Neil L. Andersen: “The Triumph of Hope” (October 2024)
- Elder Aroldo B. Cavalcante: “The Wind Did Never Cease to Blow” (October 2024)
- President Russell M. Nelson: “The Power of Spiritual Momentum” (April 2022)
Who is President Johnson?
- President Camille N. Johnson has served as Relief Society general president since August 2022. Before that, she served as Primary general president beginning in April 2021. She has worked as a lawyer for more than 30 years at the Snow, Christensen & Martineau law firm, where she served as firm president.