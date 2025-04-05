President Jeffrey R. Holland: ‘As a Little Child’

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, spoke during the Saturday morning session of April 2025 general conference about the virtues of children. The following is a summary of what he said.
Toward the end of His mortal life, Jesus taught His apostles: “Except ye be converted, and become as little children, ye shall not enter into the kingdom of heaven. Whosoever therefore shall humble himself as this little child, the same is greatest in the kingdom of heaven” (Matthew 18:2-4).
What can individuals see in the virtues of “life’s junior varsity”? Perhaps it is purity, innocence and inborn humility. In contrast to the Zoramites who prayed self-servingly, “is there anything sweeter, more pure, more humble than a child at prayer? It is as if heaven is in the room. God and Christ are so real.”
Children love Jesus, and that love can carry over into their other relationships. They love easily, forgive readily and laugh delightfully. Like young Easton who passed the sacrament despite his destructive illness, children demonstrate faith, loyalty, trust, courage and honor.
“At the top of the list of the most beautiful images I know are babies and children and youth as conscientious and priceless as those we have referred to today. I testify that they are images of the kingdom of God flourishing on earth in all of its strength and beauty.”
- President Jeffrey R. Holland was ordained a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on June 23, 1994, and was set apart as acting president of the quorum on Nov. 15, 2023, after the death of President M. Russell Ballard. President Holland was called as a General Authority Seventy in April 1989.
- He served as the ninth president of Brigham Young University, where he was also a professor of English and ancient scripture. During his presidency, the BYU Jerusalem Center for Near Eastern Studies was founded.
- He and his wife, the late Sister Patricia Terry Holland, were married in the St. George Utah Temple and have three children. Sister Holland served as a counselor in the Young Women general presidency.
- President Holland was Elder Quentin L. Cook’s mission companion in summer 1962 during their full-time mission service in the British Isles.
- President Holland rededicated the Toronto Ontario Temple on March 23 and said Latter-day Saints owe their ancestors time and work in temples.
- He joined Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, during Family Discovery Day at RootsTech 2025 and expressed gratitude for covenants and priesthood power.
- President Holland traveled to Van Nuys, California, in February to speak to members of two stakes affected by devastating wildfires.
- In a Church News video published in January, President Holland encouraged all to “stay in the boat” when trials come.
- During the October 2024 general conference, President Holland promised listeners that Heavenly Father hears and answers prayers according to His timing
