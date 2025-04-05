President Jeffrey R. Holland: ‘As a Little Child’

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2025.

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, spoke during the Saturday morning session of April 2025 general conference about the virtues of children. The following is a summary of what he said.

President Holland’s talk summary

Toward the end of His mortal life, Jesus taught His apostles: “Except ye be converted, and become as little children, ye shall not enter into the kingdom of heaven. Whosoever therefore shall humble himself as this little child, the same is greatest in the kingdom of heaven” (Matthew 18:2-4).

What can individuals see in the virtues of “life’s junior varsity”? Perhaps it is purity, innocence and inborn humility. In contrast to the Zoramites who prayed self-servingly, “is there anything sweeter, more pure, more humble than a child at prayer? It is as if heaven is in the room. God and Christ are so real.”

Children love Jesus, and that love can carry over into their other relationships. They love easily, forgive readily and laugh delightfully. Like young Easton who passed the sacrament despite his destructive illness, children demonstrate faith, loyalty, trust, courage and honor.

“At the top of the list of the most beautiful images I know are babies and children and youth as conscientious and priceless as those we have referred to today. I testify that they are images of the kingdom of God flourishing on earth in all of its strength and beauty.”

Notable quotes

“Is there anything sweeter, more pure, more humble than a child at prayer? It is as if heaven is in the room. God and Christ are so real, but for others the experience can become more superficial.”

“Children really do love Him, and that love can carry over into their other relationships in the playground of life.”

“I testify that they are images of the kingdom of God flourishing on earth in all of its strength and beauty.”

Who is President Holland?

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

What has President Holland done recently?

Read more of President Holland’s general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram and X/Twitter.