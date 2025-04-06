Elder Benjamin M.Z. Tai: ‘The Love of God’

Elder Benjamin M.Z. Tai, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 6, 2025.

Elder Benjamin M.Z. Tai, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference. He talked about how all can feel the love of Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Tai’s talk summary

While God’s love is accessible to all, many still search for it; others desire to feel it, but don’t believe they deserve it; and others are desperately trying to hang onto it.

“We feel God’s love when we do things that draw us closer to Him.”

To help others feel God’s love, cultivate Christlike attributes, such as humility, charity, compassion and patience, and help turn others towards the Savior through following the two great commandments of loving God and loving fellow men.

Four invitations to consider to feel the love of God more abundantly:

1. “Pause frequently to remember that you are a child of God,” and share gratitude.

2. “Pray daily, asking Heavenly Father to help you know who around you needs to feel His love.”

3. “Ask sincerely what you can do to help that individual to feel the love of God.”

4. “Act promptly on the inspiration you receive.”

Notable quotes

“When we exercise faith in God and His Son, Jesus Christ, we receive clear assurance of their reality and of their concern for us.”

“Our opportunity is to love, share and invite in a way that those we love can feel the love of God.”

“Please know that your every effort matters and, as certain as the stars above us, that Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ know, hear and love you.”

Who is Elder Tai?

Elder Benjamin M. Z. Tai, General Authority Seventy | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Benjamin M.Z. Tai was born in Hong Kong, a second-generation Church member, spent his teenage years in California and served in the Australia Melbourne Mission.

Elder Tai and his wife, Naomi Toma Tai, met as they served in their student ward at BYU. They married on Dec. 23, 1995, in the Salt Lake Temple and are the parents of six children.

He was sustained as a General Authority Seventy in April 2019.

Elder Tai is serving as the Asia Area president.

What has Elder Tai done recently?

Read more of Elder Tai’s general conference address.