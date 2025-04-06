Elder Scott D. Whiting: ‘Beware the Second Temptation’

Elder Scott D. Whiting, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 6, 2025.

Elder Scott D. Whiting, a General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference. He spoke about the temptation some feel to hide from God and implored those who may be hiding to come back. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Whiting’s talk summary

When Adam and Eve partook of the forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden, they transgressed a law given directly from Heavenly Father. They realized they were naked, and Lucifer tempted them to hide from God.

The impulse to hide — the second temptation — after doing something wrong — the first temptation — is a natural human behavior.

“This temptation, I will call it the ‘second temptation,’ is the temptation that may bring the greatest consequence if we succumb. Surely, to avoid all first temptations to break God’s law is optimal, but we know that all will succumb to a variety of first temptations here on earth. As we progress in our maturity and understanding, we hope that our strength to avoid first temptations will continually improve as we strive to become more like our Savior, Jesus Christ.”

Some try to hide from God to avoid being discovered or exposed, and they feel shame or guilt. But the scriptures teach that hiding from God is impossible.

“Beware this second temptation. Follow the counsel of prophets both ancient and modern and know you cannot hide from a loving Father. Instead avail yourself of the miraculous healing power of the Atonement of Jesus Christ.”

Notable quotes

“To those who may be in hiding, we implore you to come back.”

“Through the matchless power of the Atonement of Jesus Christ, you can be made whole again.”

“As His Saints, each of us must foster a culture of belonging in the Church that is loving, accepting and encouraging of all who desire to progress along His path.”

Who is Elder Scott D. Whiting?

Elder Scott D. Whiting, General Authority Seventy | Craig Dimond, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Scott D. Whiting was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on March 31, 2012.

He served as a young full-time missionary in the Japan Tokyo North Mission.

He received a bachelor’s degree in Japanese from Brigham Young University in 1986, and a Juris Doctorate from the University of the Pacific McGeorge School of Law in 1990. He was president of Waterhouse Inc. for 10 years.

He married Jeri Olsen on April 24, 1984, in Salt Lake City. They are the parents of five children.

Elder Whiting currently serves as president of the Church’s Europe North Area.

What has Elder Whiting done in recent years?

