Remember conference — Elder Scott D. Whiting: ‘Beware the Second Temptation’

About this talk
- “Beware the Second Temptation”
- Elder Scott D. Whiting | General Authority Seventy
- Sunday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference.
- Theme: Rather than hide after sinning, access the healing power of the Atonement of Jesus Christ.
Outline
- While at an overnight camp as a 12-year-old, Elder Whiting and other boys in his ward decided to prank the leaders. After running to hide, Elder Whiting mistakenly sat on a cactus. He confessed to taking his father’s car keys as part of the prank, and his father removed the spines with pliers throughout the remainder of the night.
- The natural man compels man to hide to avoid consequences. Following the necessary decision to partake of the fruit of the tree of knowledge of good and evil, Adam and Eve realized they were naked and were exposed for their transgression. They were defenseless, vulnerable and naked in every sense of the word. Lucifer tempted them to hide from God.
- While progressing in maturity and understanding, strength to avoid temptations will improve by striving to become more like Jesus Christ. Jeremiah, Job and the psalmist David explain that the temptation to hide from God, the “second temptation,” is to try to do something impossible.
New converts
- For new converts, the second temptation may be particularly challenging. As they change their lifestyle — habits, practices and associations — the adversary attacks when most vulnerable. He can make their past life seem unrealistically attractive. The accuser tempts them to feel weak and not strong enough to change.
- Don’t listen to the accuser’s voice. The Savior gives strength to do all and to be made whole. Hiding from the Savior and His Church distances believers from the source that will give strength to overcome.
- Like a physical injury, spiritual wounds require proper attention. Good bishops, branch presidents and leaders can help the spiritually wounded access the healing power of the Atonement of Jesus Christ.
- To those hiding, the gospel and the Atonement of Jesus Christ offer what is needed, and the Church needs what they offer. Latter-day Saints must foster a culture of belonging, loving, accepting and encouraging of all who desire to progress along the Lord’s path.
- Beware the second temptation, and follow the counsel of ancient and modern prophets. Use the healing power of the Atonement of Jesus Christ. The purpose of existence is to have a weakened mortal body that succumbs to temptations and to seek divine help to become more like the Savior and Father in Heaven.
Reflection questions
What can you do the next time you feel tempted to hide after sin?
How can you overcome feelings of shame by the adversary?
What can you do to foster a culture of belonging in the Church?
What has helped you access the healing power of Jesus Christ’s Atonement?
How can you help others who feel the need to hide?
Speaker quotes
- “We love you; you can do it; we accept you; and with the Savior, you will have strength to do all. At a time when you need our love and support the most, don’t be deceived into thinking that we will reject you if you take a step back into your prior lifestyle.”
- “There is great strength in becoming and remaining part of a supportive community — all stumbling yet progressing while blessed by the love of Jesus Christ.”
- “Don’t hide from those who will love and support you; rather, run to them.”
Reference scriptures
- “And they heard the voice of the Lord God, as they were walking in the garden, in the cool of the day; and Adam and his wife went to hide themselves from the presence of the Lord God amongst the trees of the garden.”
- “For his eyes are upon the ways of man, and he seeth all his goings. There is no darkness, nor shadow of death, where the workers of iniquity may hide themselves.”
- “Grace and peace be multiplied unto you through the knowledge of God, and of Jesus our Lord.”
Invitations and promises
- “To those who may be in hiding, we implore you to come back. You need what the gospel and the Atonement of Jesus Christ offer, and we need what you offer. God knows your sins; you cannot hide from Him. Reconcile yourself before Him.”
- “As His Saints, each of us must foster a culture of belonging in the Church that is loving, accepting and encouraging of all who desire to progress along His path.”
- “Beware this second temptation. Follow the counsel of prophets both ancient and modern, and know that you cannot hide from a loving Father.”
Stories
Who is Elder Whiting?
- Elder Scott D. Whiting was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on March 31, 2012. Following his young full-time mission in the Japan Tokyo North Mission, he received a bachelor’s degree in Japanese from Brigham Young University. He worked as a lawyer and as an executive in various real estate investment companies based in Hawaii.