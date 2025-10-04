Brother Chad H Webb: ‘That All May Be Edified’

Brother Chad H Webb, first counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2025.

Brother Chad H Webb, first counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, spoke during the Saturday afternoon session of October 2025 general conference about teaching with and learning from the Holy Ghost. The following is a summary of what he said.

Brother Webb’s talk summary

Consider the role of the Holy Ghost in gospel learning, both at home and at church. Gospel instruction is most effective when learners are prepared and when teachers foster personal revelation.

“Then, as we’re given opportunities to share what we are learning through our study and from the Holy Ghost, we help each other to be instructed and edified. As we apply gospel principles, the Spirit again bears witness of their truthfulness.”

Teachers can focus on the progress and needs of learners, while learners can exercise their agency to signal to the Holy Ghost that they’re willing to be taught. Teachers invite the Holy Ghost by teaching true doctrine.

“True doctrine is found in the scriptures and teachings of modern prophets.”

Teaching and learning should always focus on Jesus Christ. Even when He’s not directly referred to in a scriptural account, a teacher might ask about a time when Christ exemplified a principle.

“In our homes and Church meetings, as we focus on Jesus Christ, teach His doctrine, and learn diligently, we invite the Holy Ghost to deepen our faith in Jesus Christ and help us become more like Him, which is the aim of all gospel teaching and learning.”

Notable quotes

“Today I invite you to consider the role of the Holy Ghost, specifically related to gospel learning and teaching in the home and at Church.”

Who is Brother Webb?

Brother Chad H Webb, first counselor in the Sunday School general presidency | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Brother Chad H Webb was sustained as first counselor in the Sunday School general presidency during April 2024 general conference.

He was born in Rexburg, Idaho, and served as a young missionary in the Mexico Veracruz Mission.

He married Kristi Ann Bronson on Aug. 4, 1990, in the Logan Utah Temple. They have six children.

Brother Webb has been an administrator of Seminaries and Institutes of Religion since 2008.

