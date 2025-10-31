Remember conference — Brother Chad H Webb: ‘That All May Be Edified’

Brother Chad H Webb, first counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025.

Editor’s note: To support personal and family gospel learning, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from October 2025 general conference. It is recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.

About this talk

“That All May Be Edified”

Brother Chad H Webb | First counselor in the Sunday School general presidency

Saturday afternoon session of October 2025 general conference.

of October 2025 general conference. Theme: Focusing on Jesus Christ, teaching His doctrine and learning diligently invite the Holy Ghost to deepen faith.

Outline

When a university student was struggling with a class, he hired a tutor. The professor told students they could bring a piece of paper with anything they wanted on it to the final exam. The student showed up with his tutor, who stood on top of the piece of paper.

The Holy Ghost

Through the companionship of the Holy Ghost, Latter-day Saints can have the help of the perfect Tutor. The Holy Ghost is given by the prayer of faith for those who strive to live worthy of this gift.

Invite diligent learning

When learners exercise their agency in the learning process, they signal to the Holy Ghost their willingness to be taught by Him.

While in college, Brother Webb had a professor tell him that she thought he was a gifted analytical thinker. She said that with effort, he could be a good student. Her encouragement changed the course of his education.

Teach the doctrine

To invite the Holy Ghost, teach true doctrine and don’t sensationalize or speculate on what the Lord has not revealed. True doctrine is found in the scriptures and the teachings of prophets.

Brother Webb’s wife, Sister Kristi Webb, was once struggling with feeling God’s love and understanding His plan for her. As she prayed, she felt impressed to attend a New Testament institute class. As she learned from her teacher, the Holy Ghost told her there was something she needed from the scriptures. That experience began a lifelong journey of conversion and service.

Focus on Jesus Christ

Teaching and learning should always focus on Jesus Christ. He can be pointed to as an example even when He is not directly referred to in a scriptural account.

Learning about Christ’s titles, roles and attributes helps individuals not only learn what He has done but also better understand who He is.

Seeing life’s circumstances through the lens of God’s eternal plan can change the course of one’s life. The gospel is not a list of demands. Those who see Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ in the scriptures will see Their love more frequently in their lives.

The influence of a teacher who taught about the final days of Christ’s life has always stayed with Brother Webb.

Conclusion

When individuals focus on Jesus Christ, teach His doctrine and learn diligently, they invite the Holy Ghost to deepen their faith in Jesus Christ and become more like Him.

Reflection questions

How has the Holy Ghost tutored you?

In what ways does the Holy Ghost help both teaching and learning become more than intellectual experiences?

How do you usually prepare before a gospel class or family study? What could you do differently to be a more diligent learner?

Who serves as an example to you of teaching in the Savior’s way?

What have titles, roles and attributes of Christ taught you about His true nature and characteristics?

Speaker quotes

“What a blessing it is to have the scriptures at our fingertips. Imagine Adam and Eve, Abinadi or even the Master Teacher, Jesus Christ, visiting our homes or classes to teach us. They can when we feast upon the word of God.”

“The gospel is not a list of demands; it’s the good news that Jesus Christ overcame sin and death. It is by accessing His amazing grace through keeping our covenants with God that we can live joyfully now and prepare for life with our Father in Heaven in the eternities.”

“In our homes and Church meetings, as we focus on Jesus Christ, teach His doctrine and learn diligently, we invite the Holy Ghost to deepen our faith in Jesus Christ and help us become more like Him, which is the aim of all gospel teaching and learning.”

Reference scriptures

“But the Comforter, which is the Holy Ghost, whom the Father will send in my name, he shall teach you all things, and bring all things to your remembrance, whatsoever I have said unto you.”

John 14:26

“Appoint among yourselves a teacher, and let not all be spokesmen at once; but let one speak at a time and let all listen unto his sayings, that when all have spoken that all may be edified of all, and that every man may have an equal privilege.”

Doctrine and Covenants 88:122

“And now, I would commend you to seek this Jesus of whom the prophets and apostles have written, that the grace of God the Father, and also the Lord Jesus Christ, and the Holy Ghost, which beareth record of them, may be and abide in you forever. Amen.”

Ether 12:41

Invitations and promises

“Today I invite you to consider the role of the Holy Ghost, specifically related to gospel learning and teaching in the home and at church.”

“As teachers, we can focus more on the learner’s progress, on meeting their needs and on helping them to develop spiritual habits of lifelong discipleship. As learners, when we exercise our agency in the learning process, we signal to the Holy Ghost our willingness to be taught by Him.”

“As we learn to see Heavenly Father and the Savior in the scriptures, we will come to know Them better and we will see Their love and influence more frequently and more powerfully in our own lives.”

Stories

Elder David A. Bednar [of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles] taught: “A learner exercising agency by acting in accordance with correct principles opens his or her heart to the Holy Ghost and invites His teaching, testifying power and confirming witness. Learning by faith requires spiritual, mental and physical exertion and not just passive reception. It is in the sincerity and consistency of our faith-inspired action that we indicate to our Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ, our willingness to learn and receive instruction from the Holy Ghost. Thus, learning by faith involves the exercise of moral agency to act upon the assurance of things hoped for and invites the evidence of things not seen from the only true teacher, the Spirit of the Lord” (“Seek Learning by Faith,” Ensign, September 2007, p. 64). 25. [The late] Elder Robert D. Hales [of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles] taught: “When we want to speak to God, we pray. And when we want Him to speak to us, we search the scriptures; for His words are spoken through His prophets. He will then teach us as we listen to the promptings of the Holy Spirit” (“Holy Scriptures: The Power of God Unto Our Salvation,” October 2006 general conference).

Additional resources

Brother Chad H Webb, first counselor in the Sunday School general presidency. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Recent conference talks on teaching

Who is Brother Webb?