Elder Neil L. Andersen: ‘The Atoning Love of Jesus Christ’

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Saturday evening session of October 2025 general conference about both seeking forgiveness and healing from wounds caused by others. The following is a summary of what he said.

Healing and forgiveness are each found in their fullness in the atoning love of Jesus Christ.

“The powerful compassion of the Savior in forgiving sin and in healing the wounds caused by the sins of others is a most miraculous manifestation of the love of God.”

Repenting of serious sin includes acknowledging it to a priesthood leader, but full forgiveness comes through the Savior.

“If you have committed serious sins and are in the process of or have the desire to fully repent and feel the unspeakable joy of forgiveness, please know this miracle is awaiting you. The Savior continuously calls, “Come unto me.”

For those suffering from the serious sins of another, joy and light will come again through Jesus Christ. His atoning love can be found in the most difficult situations.

“I give you my absolute assurance, the Savior knows you and loves you. Reach out to Him. He is your comfort and strength. He will send His angels to bear you up. When will your pain be gone, your grief subdued, the unwanted memories forgotten? I do not know. But this I do know: He has the power to bring beauty from the ashes of your suffering.”

“The powerful compassion of the Savior in forgiving sin and in healing the wounds caused by the sins of others is a most miraculous manifestation of the love of God.”

“Your Heavenly Father rejoices in your resolve to come unto Him with a broken heart and contrite spirit.”

“I give you my absolute assurance, the Savior knows you and loves you. Reach out to Him. He is your comfort and strength; He will send His angels to bear you up. When will your pain be gone, your grief subdued, the unwanted memories forgotten? I do not know. But this I do know: He has the power to bring beauty from the ashes of your suffering.”

