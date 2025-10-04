Elder William K. Jackson: ‘Remembering the Sheep’

Elder William K. Jackson, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday evening session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2025.

Elder William K. Jackson, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Saturday evening session of October 2025 general conference about remembering and ministering to others through the principle of “counting and accounting.” The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Jackson’s talk summary

As the Good Shepherd, Jesus Christ taught by word and deed the qualities of a good shepherd. Ministering in the Lord’s way comes through the principle of “counting and accounting” so people are remembered.

In the Book of Mormon, for instance, the Church did “meet together oft ... to speak one with another concerning the welfare of their souls” (Moroni 6:5).

“Christ has organized His Church in such a way that it should be difficult to forget a soul, for each is dear to Him. Every individual in a ward, regardless of age or gender, has a multitude of stewards — shepherds — who are tasked with looking after them, with remembering.”

This accounting for and remembering individuals can be seen in several examples: Young Men leaders in Africa welcomed youth back to church. A stake president invited an elders quorum president to recognize less-active quorum members to help get to the temple. Church members visited those missing from sacrament meeting.

“In the Church of Jesus Christ, we have been instructed by prophets past and prophets present, and by the pattern set by our Savior, how to minister. We take names, we remember and we counsel over the welfare of souls.”

Notable quotes

“Like the shepherd who left the ninety and nine — safe and secure, I am certain — and went after the one that was lost, we have been asked to be just as aware of our flocks, to notice and remember, and go and do likewise.”

“Christ has organized His Church in such a way that it should be difficult to forget a soul, for each is dear to Him.”

“To God, who created the universe and rules over all, this work — His work and glory — is very personal. And so it should be for us, as instruments in His hands in His amazing work of salvation and exaltation. Miracles in the lives of real people will result.”

Who is Elder Jackson?

Elder William K. Jackson, General Authority Seventy. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder William K. Jackson was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Ojai, California.

He married Ann Kesler in the Los Angeles California Temple in 1977; they are the parents of eight children, three of whom were adopted, from India, Nepal and Cambodia.

Elder Jackson’s work as a regional medical officer with the U.S. Foreign Service took him and his family around the world for 26 years.

From 2009 to 2012, he and his wife served as mission leaders of the India New Delhi Mission.

What has Elder Jackson done recently?

In October 2020 general conference, Elder Jackson spoke about the “greatest of all cultures,” the “Culture of Christ,” which is founded on the Savior’s teachings.

He explained four fears keeping someone from doing missionary work, in a January 2021 Ensign College devotional.

In a BYU–Idaho devotional in February 2022, Elder Jackson recounted what he learned about opposition after surviving a suicide bombing in Afghanistan.

Elder Jackson addressed the graduating seniors, families and underclassmen attending the United States Air Force Academy, in May 2024.

