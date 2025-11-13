Remember conference — Elder William K. Jackson: ‘Remembering the Sheep’

Editor’s note: To support personal and family gospel learning, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from October 2025 general conference. It is recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.
About this talk
- “Remembering the Sheep”
- Elder William K. Jackson | General Authority Seventy
- Saturday evening session of October 2025 general conference.
- Theme: Latter-day Saints can remember and minister to others through the Christlike principle of counting and accounting.
Read the full message here.
Read a summary of Elder Jackson’s message here.
Outline
- As the Good Shepherd, Jesus Christ taught by word and deed the qualities of a good shepherd. He expects His undershepherds to find those who are lost and lead them home.
- In the Book of Mormon, members “were numbered among the people of the church of Christ; and their names were taken, that they might be remembered and nourished by the good word of God, to keep them in the right way” (Moroni 6:4). With the principle of “counting and accounting,” each name was recorded and remembered.
- Latter-day Saints have been asked to take notice of names and individuals who wander so they, like the shepherd who left the ninety and nine, can find the one who was lost.
- A branch president in India made a list of individuals to help prepare to receive the Melchizedek Priesthood, name by name.
- Christ has organized His Church in such a way that it should be difficult to forget a soul, for each is dear to Him. Every individual in a ward, regardless of age or gender, has a multitude of stewards who are tasked with looking after them, with remembering.
- In a congregation in Africa, a Young Men leader and two young adults diligently found all 20 young men on their roster and welcomed them back to church.
- An elders quorum president recorded the names of four less-active quorum members to help get to the temple.
- One branch exemplified the principle of counting and accounting by recording names of individuals not in attendance at sacrament meeting. Then, each member of the missionary coordination meeting selected a name or two and committed to visit them that very day to let them know they were missed.
- Leaders in a district far from the nearest temple scheduled a temple recommend renewal interview each time a recommend was soon to expire. People with expired recommends were assisted in returning to the covenant path.
- During a branch council meeting in Pakistan, each leader discussed individuals and families, as well as thoughts on how to bless them, and plans were made.
- Church members have been instructed by prophets and the Savior on how to minister. They take names, remember and counsel over the welfare of souls. The principle of counting and accounting is the Lord’s way.
Reflection questions
Who can you reach out to? How do you plan to do it?
When has someone ministered to you as “the one”? What impact did it make in your life?
What strengths and talents do you have that you can use to minister to others?
How can you overcome challenges in ministering and accounting?
Why is accounting important in the Lord’s work?
Speaker quotes
- “Christ is the Good Shepherd. Each one of the flock is precious to Him. He patterned shepherding and taught us by word and deed the qualities of a good shepherd, including knowing your sheep by name, loving them, finding those that are lost, feeding and, ultimately, leading them back home again. He expects us to do the same as His undershepherds.”
- “Christ has organized His Church in such a way that it should be difficult to forget a soul, for each is dear to Him.”
- “In the Church of Jesus Christ, we have been instructed by prophets past and prophets present — and by the pattern set by our Savior — how to minister. We take names, we remember, and we counsel over the welfare of souls.”
Reference scriptures
- “And after they had been received unto baptism, and were wrought upon and cleansed by the power of the Holy Ghost, they were numbered among the people of the church of Christ; and their names were taken, that they might be remembered and nourished by the good word of God, to keep them in the right way, to keep them continually watchful unto prayer, relying alone upon the merits of Christ, who was the author and the finisher of their faith. And the church did meet together oft, to fast and to pray, and to speak one with another concerning the welfare of their souls.”
- “What man of you, having an hundred sheep, if he lose one of them, doth not leave the ninety and nine in the wilderness, and go after that which is lost, until he find it? And when he hath found it, he layeth it on his shoulders, rejoicing. And when he cometh home, he calleth together his friends and neighbours, saying unto them, Rejoice with me; for I have found my sheep which was lost. I say unto you, that likewise joy shall be in heaven over one sinner that repenteth, more than over ninety and nine just persons, which need no repentance.”
Invitations and promises
- “Like the shepherd who left the ninety and nine (safe and secure, I am certain) and went after the one that was lost, we have been asked to be just as aware of our flocks — to notice and remember and go and do likewise.”
- “The principle of counting and accounting works. It is the Lord’s way. We can do better.”
- “To God, who created the universe and rules over all, this work — His work and glory — is very personal. And so it should be for each of us, as instruments in His hands in His amazing work of salvation and exaltation. Miracles in the lives of real people will result.”
Stories
- As a mission leader in India, Elder Jackson met a branch president who set a goal of preparing seven individuals to receive the Melchizedek Priesthood the coming year. He made a list of five people with two extra spaces at the bottom. When Elder Jackson asked him about the two empty lines, the branch president responded, “Surely we will baptize at least two men in the first of the year who could have the priesthood by the end of the year.” This leader understood the principle of counting and accounting.
- While on assignment in Africa, a man from the United States was called as a Young Men leader in a new branch. When he asked how many young men were in his quorum, the branch president pointed to two young men. The skeptical leader took home the roster of the young men and found there were actually 20 young men in the quorum. He returned to the branch president and asked for two dynamic, bilingual young adults to serve as his counselors and then sat down with them and the two boys to review the names. Over time, they found every young man on that list and brought them to church.
- As one branch’s sacrament meeting began, the branch president took out a card and started writing on it. Once the meeting ended, the branch mission leader took the card to his weekly coordination meeting. Names of individuals who were not in attendance at sacrament meeting were recorded on the card. Then, each member of the missionary coordination meeting selected a name or two and committed to visit them that very day to let them know they were missed.
Additional resources
- Related image: “Rescue of the Lost Lamb” by Minerva Teichert
- Related video: “Jesus Declares the Parable of the Lost Sheep”
- Related hymn: No. 1038, “The Lord’s My Shepherd”
Who is Elder Jackson?
- Elder William K. Jackson was sustained as a General Authority Seventy in the April 2020 general conference. Elder Jackson’s work as a regional medical officer with the U.S. Foreign Service took him and his family around the world for 26 years.