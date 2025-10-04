Elder Kevin G. Brown: ‘The Eternal Gift of Testimony’

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Kevin G. Brown, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2025.

Elder Kevin G. Brown, a General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Saturday afternoon session of October 2025 general conference about the gift of an eternal testimony. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Brown’s talk summary

An individual’s testimony of the gospel can be shaped by three “powerful truths” of the Restoration.

“These truths have guided me on my journey toward a sure witness of the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

First, God is a loving Heavenly Father. “Because of His divine attributes, our Heavenly Father gives us every good gift, each with His eternal perspective and vision in mind.”

Second, agency is the gift to choose to act. “Why do we have agency? To choose good, to choose Christ, to choose eternal life — again and again.”

Third, a testimony comes through the power of the Holy Ghost. “A witness from the Holy Ghost is greater than sight. He is the preeminent witness of the Father and the Son.”

A testimony is enduring and should not expire.

“This gift from our loving Heavenly Father is meant to be eternal because the giver is eternal.”

Every son or daughter of God can gain a deeper, firmer and surer knowledge of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“Take charge of your testimony. … I bear witness that the power is within you. No one can choose for you. No one can take this gift away. You can choose to believe.”

Notable quotes

“The gift and witness of the Holy Ghost are available to everyone.”

“It is worth every effort to pursue this path to testimony.”

“Saying ‘I choose to believe’ makes it easier to receive a witness from God.”

Who is Elder Brown?

Elder Kevin G. Brown, General Authority Seventy | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Kevin G. Brown was sustained as a General Authority Seventy at the April 2025 general conference.

Elder Kevin G. Brown was born in Manchester, Jamaica, on May 18, 1976.

Elder Brown served in the Jamaica Kingston Mission from 1995 to 1997.

Elder Brown married Nadine Lezanne Carter, also of Jamaica, on June 5, 1999, in Kingston, Jamaica, and they were sealed a week later, on June 12, in the Atlanta Georgia Temple.

Elder Brown spent his career with the Church’s Seminaries and Institutes of Religion.

Elder and Sister Brown served as leaders of the Jamaica Kingston Mission from 2013 to 2016.

What has Elder Brown done recently?

This was Elder Brown’s first assignment to speak at general conference.

In April 2025, he joined the Church News podcast, along with other newly called General Authority Seventies, to share his testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

A month after he was sustained as a General Authority Seventy, Elder Brown spoke at a BYU-Idaho devotional, inviting students to hasten God’s work.