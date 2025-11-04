Remember conference — Elder Kevin G. Brown: ‘The Eternal Gift of Testimony’

Elder Kevin G. Brown, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025.

Editor’s note: To support personal and family gospel learning, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from October 2025 general conference. It is recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.

Related Story Read more conference study helps here

About this talk

“The Eternal Gift of Testimony”

Elder Kevin G. Brown | General Authority Seventy

Saturday afternoon session of October 2025 general conference.

of October 2025 general conference. Theme: A sure witness of the gospel of Jesus Christ comes as believers choose Him and take charge of their testimony.

Outline

Truths from the Restoration have blessed Elder Brown’s life. Those truths have guided him on a journey toward a sure witness of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Text | Video

1. God is our loving Heavenly Father

God is omniscient, omnipotent and constantly seeking to bless His children.

Text | Video

2. Agency is the gift to choose and act for ourselves

Agency is the responsibility to choose well. The purpose of agency is to choose good, Christ and eternal life.

Text | Video

3. Our testimony comes through the power of the Holy Ghost

The Holy Ghost is the preeminent witness of the Father and the Son. A testimony from the Holy Ghost can come suddenly, gradually or intermittently.

Text | Video

Finding testimony in Jamaica

While growing up in Jamaica, Elder Brown was criticized for being a Latter-day Saint. While that time was painful, a spiritual experience with the Holy Ghost dulled the pain. The gift and witness of the Holy Ghost are available to all.

Text | Video

A testimony-building experience occurred after Elder Brown was invited by a sister missionary to read the Book of Mormon. He still knows exactly where and when he received his witness. “That experience changed me.”

Text | Video

A personal testimony is an eternal gift to be multiplied, not buried. Belief, hope and trust are significant particles of faith toward receiving a sure witness. All Latter-day Saints can pursue the path to testimony and a sure knowledge.

Text | Video

Take charge of your testimony

While some choose to criticize the Church, choosing to receive the gift of testimony is a wise and powerful way to use agency. Joseph Smith was a prophet of God, and the prophetic mantle continues under Jesus Christ’s direction today.

Text | Video

As individuals take charge of their testimony and choose to believe, it will be an anchor and a motivator through difficult times.

Text | Video

The world needs more sure witnesses of Jesus Christ and His gospel. Now is the time to lay hold on this gift.

Text | Video

Reflection questions

What “good gifts” from God have you received?

How can you more intentionally choose Christ in your daily life?

What experiences have personally strengthened your testimony?

What blessings do you see as you “choose to believe”?

Who in your life has had an influence on your testimony?

Speaker quotes

“A testimony through the Holy Ghost can come in many ways. Like a light bulb in a dark room, it can come on dramatically and suddenly. It can come like the sunrise gradually and over time. It can come like rays of light, intermittent exposure to pure intelligence. Whatever the way, it comes through the Holy Ghost.”

Text | Video

“Brothers and sisters, a testimony is not given for temporary use. This gift from our loving Heavenly Father is meant to be eternal because the giver is eternal. A testimony should not have an expiration date. It should not weaken or diminish because something in my life has changed or something in the world has changed. It should get stronger because, like the servant’s talents in the parable of the talents, my personal testimony is a gift to be multiplied — not buried.”

Text | Video

“If you know, you know. I know that I know. We need more sure witnesses of Jesus Christ and His gospel. Get there. Seek it. It is urgent. This is the final dispensation — the dispensation of the fullness of times.”

Text | Video

Reference scriptures

“But unto him that keepeth my commandments I will give the mysteries of my kingdom, and the same shall be in him a well of living water, springing up unto everlasting life.”

Doctrine and Covenants 63:23

“Heaven and earth shall pass away, but my words shall not pass away.”

Matthew 24:35

“And again I would exhort you that ye would come unto Christ, and lay hold upon every good gift, and touch not the evil gift, nor the unclean thing.”

Moroni 10:30

Invitations and promises

“My dear brothers and sisters, let the small seedling of testimony work in you until it springs up to an everlastingly glorious sure knowledge.”

Text | Video

“I invite you to think about your path to a sure witness of Jesus Christ and His gospel. Take charge of your testimony; use your agency wisely and acknowledge the giver and all His glorious attributes. I bear witness that the power is within you. No one can choose for you. No one can take this gift away. You can choose to believe.”

Text | Video

“I promise that as you [choose to believe], your testimony will be a ‘well of living water, springing up unto everlasting life’ (Doctrine and Covenants 63:23). It will be an anchor and a motivator, and it will sustain you through difficult times. It will enable you to develop spiritual gifts. It will help you in your personal ministry and service. It will be a weapon against Satan and your adversaries. Your testimony will be a joy as you see it replicated in your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and in those you love and serve. It will be powerful when you share it and use it to testify.”

Text | Video

Stories

While growing up in Jamaica, Elder Brown was criticized for being a Latter-day Saint. While that time was painful, a spiritual experience with the Holy Ghost dulled the pain. This occurred after Elder Brown was invited by a sister missionary to read the Book of Mormon. He still knows exactly where and when he received his witness. “That experience changed me.”

Text | Video

When Parley P. Pratt felt disgruntled with the Prophet Joseph Smith, he chose to criticize the Church. Pratt warned John Taylor not to follow Joseph. Then Taylor said to Parley: “Before you left Canada, you bore a strong testimony to Joseph Smith being a prophet of God. … If Joseph Smith was then a prophet, he is now a prophet.”

Text | Video

Follow the Prophet “The gospel of Jesus Christ is a plan that shows us how to become what our Heavenly Father desires us to become. ... This spotless and perfected state will result from a steady succession of covenants, ordinances, and actions, an accumulation of right choices and from continuing repentance.” Then-Elder Dallin H. Oaks, “The Challenge To Become,” October 2000 general conference

3. “Just because God is God, just because Christ is Christ, they cannot do other than care for us and bless us and help us if we will but come unto them, approaching their throne of grace in meekness and lowliness of heart. They can’t help but bless us. They have to. It is their nature” (Then-Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, “Come Unto Me,” Brigham Young University devotional, March 2, 1997).

“Just because God is God, just because Christ is Christ, they cannot do other than care for us and bless us and help us if we will but come unto them, approaching their throne of grace in meekness and lowliness of heart. They can’t help but bless us. They have to. It is their nature” (Then-Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, “Come Unto Me,” Brigham Young University devotional, March 2, 1997). 19. “The spiritual witness I gained from the Holy Ghost ... has not passed away. In fact, it has grown stronger. The things I learned in my youth about the fundamental principles of the gospel of Jesus Christ have been my firm foundation throughout my life” (Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, “Nourish the Roots, and the Branches Will Grow,” October 2024 general conference).

“The spiritual witness I gained from the Holy Ghost ... has not passed away. In fact, it has grown stronger. The things I learned in my youth about the fundamental principles of the gospel of Jesus Christ have been my firm foundation throughout my life” (Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, “Nourish the Roots, and the Branches Will Grow,” October 2024 general conference). 24. “Receiving a gift is not passive but an intentional and meaningful process that goes far beyond merely opening a package. To receive is to appreciate and connect with both the gift and the heart of the giver in a way that strengthens the bonds between the giver and receiver” (Elder Patrick Kearon, “Receive His Gift,” April 2025 general conference).

Additional resources

Elder Kevin G. Brown, General Authority Seventy. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Recent conference talks on testimony

Who is Elder Brown?