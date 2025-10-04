Attendees enter the Saturday evening session of the October 2025 general conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025.

Healing, repentance and reconciliation with God were repeated themes during October 2025 general conference.

During the Saturday evening session on Oct. 4, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said healing and forgiveness are each found in their fullness in the atoning love of Jesus Christ.

“The powerful compassion of the Savior in forgiving sin and in healing the wounds caused by the sins of others is a most miraculous manifestation of the love of God,” he said.

Attendees walk through the rain into the Saturday evening session of general conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Repenting of serious sin includes acknowledging it to a priesthood leader, but full forgiveness comes through the Savior, Elder Andersen continued. For those who have committed serious sin and desire forgiveness, “please know this miracle is awaiting you. The Savior continuously calls, ‘Come unto me.’”

Additionally, for those suffering from the serious sins of another, joy and light will come again through Jesus Christ, Elder Andersen said; the Savior’s atoning love can be found in the most difficult situations.

“I give you my absolute assurance, the Savior knows you and loves you,” Elder Andersen said. “Reach out to Him. He is your comfort and strength; He will send His angels to bear you up. … He has the power to bring beauty from the ashes of your suffering.”

Attendees lister during the Saturday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

New beginnings

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles also spoke during the Saturday evening session, promising that every person can have new beginnings through Jesus Christ.

Some think a new beginning happens only once, at baptism; but the Savior gives individuals as many new beginnings as they need, Elder Kearon said.

He continued that Christ gave compassion to those with great faith, those with wavering faith and those who hadn’t sought Him at all. “To all who would listen and respond, He gave a new beginning, whether it was a new life forgiven of sin, or a new life healed of disease or a new life raised from death,” Elder Kearon said.

And through the goodness and grace of the Savior, individuals can change things about themselves that have been wearing them down for years.

“To those who are struggling with the same sin or the same setback over and over again … You don’t have to be who you’ve been before,” Elder Kearon said. “Embrace your fresh start, your second or third or fourth — or hundredth — chance, offered to you through the atoning blood of Jesus Christ.”

Attendees walk through the rain into the Saturday evening session of general conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Reconciliation to God

Elder Kelly R. Johnson, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Saturday morning session about being reconciled to God — meaning to come into harmony with Him or restore a relationship with Him that had been strained or broken by sin or other actions.

Reconciliation depends on Jesus Christ’s mercy and is made possible through His Atonement, Elder Johnson said. Just as someone chooses to distance themselves from God, he or she must also initiate the effort to reconcile.

Reconciliation brings relief from guilt, and peace with one’s self and others, Elder Johnson continued. It heals relationships, softens hearts, strengthens discipleship and increases confidence before God.

The desire to repent is a key part of reconciliation, Elder Johnson said.

“Repenting and experiencing the blessings of the Atonement of Jesus Christ leads to unshaken faith,” he said. “Unshaken faith brings a desire to always be reconciled to God.”