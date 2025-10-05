Elder Carlos A. Godoy: ‘Smiling Faces and Grateful Hearts’

Elder Carlos A. Godoy, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2025.

Elder Carlos A. Godoy, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2025 general conference about finding joy despite challenges and seeking the Savior’s healing power. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Godoy’s talk summary

“The greatness of our Saints in Africa becomes even more evident as they face life’s challenges and the demands of a growing Church. They always approach it with a positive attitude.

“They find joy despite their challenges. They have learned that our relationship with the Savior enables us to approach difficulties with smiling faces and grateful hearts.”

Joy despite challenges can be found from Mozambique to Zambia and from Malawi to Zimbabwe — from Saints walking up to walk an hour each way to attend meetings to members worshipping in humble public schools or small, cramped homes.

And in Lesotho, a somber atmosphere was expected following a fatal accident involving several young women. Instead, strong, resilient Saints were coping in uplifting, inspiring ways.

“Trust in Jesus and always look unto Him,” said accident survivor Mpho Anicia Nku, “because through Him you’ll find peace, and He will help you in the healing process.”

These are examples of positive attitudes because Saints center their lives in the gospel of Jesus Christ, knowing where to find help and hope.

“Just like those Saints in Africa, I know this promise [of the Savior’s healing power] is true. It is true there, and it is true everywhere.”

Who is Elder Godoy?

Elder Carlos A. Godoy, General Authority Seventy. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Carlos A. Godoy was called to be a General Authority Seventy in April 2008 general conference.

Prior to his call as a general authority, he had served as an Area Seventy in Brazil and president of the Brazil Belém Mission (1997-2000).

He currently serves as president of the Africa South Area. He had served as a member of the Presidency from 2018 to 2024.

What has Elder Godoy done recently?

In the October 2023 general conference, Elder Godoy emphasized the importance of remaining faithful to one’s covenants to positively impact future generations. Churchofjesuschrist link

Elder and Sister Godoy taught how young adults can navigate loneliness, dating, institute, service, missions and marriage in a worldwide devotional in May 2024.

He presided over the organization of Utah’s first Spanish language stake in May 2024.

He was part of the Africa South Area Presidency ministering to survivors and members following the tragic bus accident involving young women and leaders in Lesotho in July 2025

Read Elder Godoy’s previous general conference addresses.