People walk past a painting of the Savior in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City prior to the Sunday morning session of the October 2025 general conference on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025.

Ministering and service to others emerged as key themes in the messages from the October 2025 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In the Saturday afternoon session, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke of the “supper of the house of the Lord ... unto which all nations shall be invited” (Doctrine and Covenants 58:9). In a growing worldwide Church with people from all cultures and backgrounds, Elder Gong taught that “living the gospel of Jesus Christ includes making room for all in His restored Church.”

“On the dusty roads to Jericho, each of us has been laughed at, embarrassed and hurt, perhaps scorned or abused. And, with varying degrees of intent, each of us has also disregarded, not seen or heard, perhaps deliberately hurt others. It is precisely because we have been hurt and have hurt others that Jesus Christ brings us all to His inn,” Elder Gong said.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, waves as he exits with his wife, Sister Susan Gong, at the end of the afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

“In His restored Church, we are all better when no one sits alone. Let us not simply accommodate or tolerate. Let us genuinely welcome, acknowledge, minister to, love. May each friend, sister, brother, not be a foreigner or stranger but a child at home.”

Elder Gong added, “How we treat each other, especially the hungry, thirsty, those left out alone, is how we treat Him.”

In the Sunday morning session, Elder Peter M. Johnson, a General Authority Seventy, said that ministering in the Savior’s way means showing love without judgment, along with compassion, kindness and patience. By ministering to the one, individuals feel invited to come unto Jesus Christ and worship in the house of the Lord, where they receive His redeeming power.

Elder Peter M. Johnson, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“In other words, we help one another become devoted disciples as we minister to the one in ways that lead to the house of the Lord.”

He added that a member’s ability to minister to others can be enhanced by living the doctrine of Christ, along with daily scripture study and partaking of the sacrament weekly.

In the same session, Elder James E. Evanson, a General Authority Seventy, said that every act of service is recognized by the Savior and brings the power of Christ into a person’s life. Missionary service is a modern-day example of the Savior’s parable of the Good Samaritan (Luke 10:30-37).

Elder James E. Evanson, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“You don’t need to have a service assignment or wear a name tag to do good. Every act of service is recognized by the Savior. We are all able to help others come unto Christ by serving with loving kindness‚" Elder Evanson said. “We can all minister in Christ’s name to the one through the power of the Holy Ghost and live as examples of faith in Jesus Christ. Service allows us to present ourselves as living sacrifices who are acceptable to God.”

Following the Savior’s example of ministering, Elder Evanson added that “service has the power to open hearts to the gospel and allows all of us to give our whole soul to Christ. It changes our hearts to become more like Him, and in the process, we lift others.”

In the Saturday evening session, Elder Steven C. Barlow, a General Authority Seventy, shared an experience about when a family member ministered to him.

After his mission, he was operating a lawn-care business while attending college. One week he was behind on his work with final exams looming. He arrived home ready to do some yard work but found his truck and equipment missing. He soon learned that his younger brother had completed the work for him.

Elder Steven C. Barlow, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday evening session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Overcome with gratitude, I hugged and thanked him. His meaningful act of service deeply strengthened my love and loyalty to him,” Elder Barlow said. “Serving each other is an unmistakable way we show our love for God and His Beloved Son.”

In the same session, Elder William K. Jackson, a General Authority Seventy, said ministering in the Lord’s way comes through the principle of “counting and accounting” so names are remembered.

“Christ has organized His Church in such a way that it should be difficult to forget a soul, for each is dear to Him. Every individual in a ward, regardless of age or gender, has a multitude of stewards — shepherds — who are tasked with looking after them, with remembering.”