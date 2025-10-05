Elder James E. Evanson: ‘Go and Do Likewise’

Elder James E. Evanson, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2025.

Elder James E. Evanson, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Sunday morning session of October 2025 general conference about service missionaries. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Evanson’s talk summary

Christ shared the parable of the Good Samaritan with a charge to “Go, and do thou likewise” (Luke 10:37).

Missionaries are modern-day examples of the Good Samaritan, including missionaries called to service assignments.

In the Book of Mormon, Ammon’s service to King Lamoni brought thousands of souls to repentance. Likewise, “as we serve others, … they desire to know the ‘reason of the hope that is in [us]’ (1 Peter 3:15).”

Jesus invites all to “Go, and do thou likewise.”

Through service missions, “every worthy young man and woman who desires to serve a full-time mission for the Lord can do so, with very few exceptions.”

Every act of service is recognized by the Savior. Service also brings the power of Christ into individuals’ lives.

“Service allows us to present ourselves as living sacrifices who are acceptable to God.”

When someone is called as a service missionary, that is cause to celebrate. “If teaching missionaries are the Lord’s mouth, then service missionaries are the Lord’s hands. … You service missionaries gather Israel in so many ways, and your service changes lives.”

Service has the power to open hearts to the gospel and allows individuals to give their whole soul to Christ.

Notable quotes

“You don’t need to have a service assignment or wear a name tag to do good. Every act of service is recognized by the Savior. We are all able to help others come unto Christ by serving with loving kindness.”

“When you, or a family member, is blessed with a call as a service missionary, that is a moment to celebrate. Your family will have a set-apart representative of Jesus Christ living in your home. That will change all of you for the good.”

“If teaching missionaries are the Lord’s mouth, then service missionaries are the Lord’s hands, and you are not second-class missionaries. Each of you is vital to the gathering of Israel.”

Who is Elder Evanson?

Elder James E. Evanson was among the 16 new General Authority Seventies sustained on April 5, 2025.

Elder James E. Evanson was among the 16 new General Authority Seventies sustained on April 5, 2025.

Elder Evanson was raised on a small sugar beet farm near the village of Barnwell in Alberta, Canada. Both of his parents are from multigenerational Latter-day Saint families whose ancestors joined the Church in the early days of the Restoration.

Through a case of mistaken identity, he met Jody Karil Zobell at the local institute building and discovered they were in the same biology class. They were married on Dec. 20, 1989, in the Salt Lake Temple. They have five children and 11 grandchildren.

Elder Evanson worked as a dentist in private practice for more than 26 years and has served as a stake president, Area Seventy and mission leader of the Utah Orem Mission.

