Remember conference — Elder James E. Evanson: ‘Go and Do Likewise’

Elder James E. Evanson, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025.

Editor’s note: To support personal and family gospel learning, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from October 2025 general conference. It is recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.

About this talk

“Go and Do Likewise”

Elder James E. Evanson | General Authority Seventy

Sunday morning session of October 2025 general conference.

of October 2025 general conference. Theme: Service opens hearts to the gospel of Jesus Christ, allows all to minister and brings His power into lives.

Outline

The Savior’s life is characterized by humble acts of service. He invites disciples to follow His example to love their neighbor as they “go, and do thou likewise” (Luke 10:37).

Service missionaries are examples of how service opens hearts to the gospel of Jesus Christ, allows all to minister and brings the power of Christ into their lives.

First, service opens hearts to the gospel of Jesus Christ

In the Book of Mormon, because of Ammon’s service, King Lamoni granted him whatever he desired. Ammon’s only request was that the king listen to the gospel of Jesus Christ, ultimately bringing thousands to repentance.

Service continues to lead others to the gospel. One service missionary, Sister Bevan, provided assistance to a mother in desperate need of temporal help, ultimately leading the mother to be baptized.

Second, service allows all of us to minister regardless of our circumstances

Because of service missions, every worthy young man and woman who desires to serve a full-time mission can, with very few exceptions. As a service missionary with a rare genetic disorder, Elder Holgado learned that God needs people to love and serve others.

The Savior recognizes every act of service. All are able to help others come unto Him by serving with loving-kindness.

Third, service brings the power of Christ into our lives

Through consecrated service, one service missionary began to find deeper joy and feel Christ lifting him up. His newfound enthusiasm blessed him and his entire family.

Service missionaries are examples of consecrated disciples of Jesus Christ

If teaching missionaries are the Lord’s mouth, then service missionaries are the Lord’s hands, vital to the gathering of Israel. Their service changes lives.

Service is the lifeblood of disciples of Christ

Service opens hearts to the gospel, changes hearts to be more like Christ and lifts others. Those who give service in His name become increasingly holy and worthy of the gift of eternal life.

Reflection questions

What scriptural examples can you list of when Christ “went about doing good” (Acts 10:38)? How can His example transform your own service?

How has service changed your heart to be more Christlike?

What do you learn from Elder Evanson’s anecdotes about service missionaries?

Why is service “the lifeblood of disciples of Christ”?

What act of service can you offer in the next few days?

Speaker quotes

“Missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are modern-day examples of the good Samaritan that Christ invites us to become. I would like to highlight those missionaries who are called to service assignments. They are examples to us of how service (1) opens hearts to the gospel of Jesus Christ, (2) allows all of us to minister regardless of our circumstances and (3) brings the power of Christ into our lives.”

“Service missions changed the definition of the word ‘able.’ Now every worthy young man and woman who desires to serve a full-time mission for the Lord can do so, with very few exceptions.”

“To all of you who serve, and especially to the over 4,000 young service missionaries, we love you. If teaching missionaries are the Lord’s mouth, then service missionaries are the Lord’s hands, and you are not second-class missionaries. Each of you is vital to the gathering of Israel.”

Reference scriptures

“And Jesus answering said, A certain man went down from Jerusalem to Jericho, and fell among thieves, which stripped him of his raiment, and wounded him, and departed, leaving him half dead. ... But a certain Samaritan, as he journeyed, came where he was: and when he saw him, he had compassion on him. ... Which now of these three, thinkest thou, was neighbour unto him that fell among the thieves? And he said, He that shewed mercy on him. Then said Jesus unto him, Go, and do thou likewise.”

Luke 10:30, 33, 36-37

“And the Lord said unto them also: Go forth among the Lamanites, thy brethren, and establish my word; yet ye shall be patient in long-suffering and afflictions, that ye may show forth good examples unto them in me, and I will make an instrument of thee in my hands unto the salvation of many souls.”

Alma 17:11

“And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.”

Matthew 25:40

Invitations and promises

“You don’t need to have a service assignment or wear a name tag to do good. Every act of service is recognized by the Savior. We are all able to help others come unto Christ by serving with loving-kindness. We can all minister in Christ’s name to the one through the power of the Holy Ghost and live as examples of faith in Jesus Christ.”

“Service has the power to open hearts to the gospel and allows all of us to give our whole soul to Christ. It changes our hearts to become more like Him, and in the process, we lift others.”

“Christ ‘went about doing good’ (Acts 10:38). He ministered to the sick, gave sight to the blind and visited the downtrodden. He cooked meals, helped at wedding feasts and fed thousands who were hungry. As we give service in Christ’s name to the one, we become increasingly holy and worthy of the gift of eternal life.”

Stories

While serving as a teaching missionary, Sister Bevan began experiencing health issues requiring her to return home for treatment. She continued serving as a service missionary from home. While in a park, Sister Bevan and a friend were prompted to talk to a mother with four young children. Discovering she was in desperate need of temporal help, they provided assistance and then invited her to learn about the gospel. The mother and her oldest child were baptized, followed by the next oldest a year later.

Elder Holgado, born with a rare genetic disorder, was called as a service missionary and volunteered in the bishops’ storehouse. Speaking in sacrament meeting after his mission, Elder Holgado said: “God needs service missionaries. He needs people to love and serve others.” Service missions have changed the definition of the word “able.”

A young missionary transferred from a teaching assignment to a service assignment and struggled with personal challenges that left him needing Christ’s healing power. Through consecrated service, this elder began to find deeper joy and feel Christ lifting him up. His newfound enthusiasm blessed him and his entire family.

Follow the Prophet “Willingness to serve and strengthen others stands as a symbol of one’s readiness to be healed.” Then-Elder Russell M. Nelson, “Jesus Christ — the Master Healer,” October 2005 general conference

7. For information on young service missionaries and how to apply to serve, please visit ChurchofJesusChrist.org/service-missionary.

For information on young service missionaries and how to apply to serve, please visit ChurchofJesusChrist.org/service-missionary. 21. Service missionary purpose statement: “Help others come unto Christ by serving with loving kindness as the Savior would. Minister in His name to the one through the power of the Holy Ghost and live as an example of faith in Jesus Christ, repentance, covenant keeping with God and enduring to the end” (Missionary Standards for Disciples of Jesus Christ — Service Missionaries, 1.0, Gospel Library).

Service missionary purpose statement: “Help others come unto Christ by serving with loving kindness as the Savior would. Minister in His name to the one through the power of the Holy Ghost and live as an example of faith in Jesus Christ, repentance, covenant keeping with God and enduring to the end” (Missionary Standards for Disciples of Jesus Christ — Service Missionaries, 1.0, Gospel Library). 25. In July 2022, Sister Evanson and I were serving as mission leaders for the Utah Orem Mission. With another nine missions in the world, we were given the privilege of participating in a pilot project that incorporated young service missionaries into our mission. After our first meeting, I wrote in my journal: “Tonight we had a very special meeting. We met over 140 new missionaries in our mission and their parents. The chapel and gym were filled to capacity, and we held a Spirit-filled, energetic meeting to welcome the service missionaries into the Utah Orem Mission. I was overwhelmed by the feeling of love that we have for them. All are willing to serve. It was a beautiful sight.” The circumstances of these missionaries extended from former teaching missionaries recovering from injuries to nonspeaking missionaries using wheelchairs. After that meeting, Sister Evanson said to me, “Now our mission feels complete.”

Additional resources

Elder James E. Evanson, a General Authority Seventy. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Who is Elder Evanson?