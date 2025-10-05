Elder Ozani Farias: ‘The Book of Mormon — An Immeasurable Treasure on Our Journey’

Elder Ozani Farias, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2025.

Elder Ozani Farias, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2025 general conference about three ways to deepen conversion to Jesus Christ through a study of the Book of Mormon. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Farias’ talk summary

“Missionaries taught me the doctrine of Christ and invited me to follow the prophet Moroni’s invitation” to pray and ask if these things are not true. “I felt in my heart that what I was reading was good and came from God” and received the confirmation of Moroni’s promise. Since then, the Book of Mormon has been a companion and immeasurable treasure “in my mortal journey.”

The Book of Mormon is more than just a book. It is another testament of Jesus Christ. These three suggestions can help deepen conversion to Jesus Christ through a study of the Book of Mormon.

“Be diligent and consistent in your daily study.” Sincerely prioritizing study of the Book of Mormon prayerfully each day will bring greater spiritual strength and confidence in the Lord and His promises. “Make your study more meaningful by feasting upon the words of Christ.” To feast means more than just reading — It means savoring, pondering and applying. As you study the Book of Mormon, consider ways to make your scripture study more meaningful. “Bear your testimony of the truthfulness of the Book of Mormon.” Develop a desire to share the joy that comes from knowing the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Notable quotes

“The Book of Mormon has been my companion and has become an immeasurable treasure in my mortal journey.”

“Just as Lehi desired to share the fruit of the tree of life with his family (see 1 Nephi 8:12), when we gain a testimony of the Book of Mormon, we develop a desire to share the joy that comes from knowing the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

“I know as we feast upon the words of Christ found in the Book of Mormon, the Spirit will help us understand eternal truths and share our testimony with conviction to those whom the Lord has prepared to hear His message.”

Who is Elder Farias?

Elder Ozani Farias, General Authority Seventy | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Ozani Farias, from Recife, Brazil, was sustained as a General Authority Seventy in April 2025.

He was sealed to his wife, Sister Giovanna de Medeiros Prata Farias, in the São Paulo Brazil Temple on Jan. 18, 1994. They have three children.

Elder Farias earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Catholic University of Pernambuco, a postgraduate degree in finance from Pernambuco University and an MBA from the Getulio Vargas Foundation.

He was serving as mission president of the Georgia Atlanta Mission at the time of his call as a General Authority Seventy

What has Elder Farias done recently?

Elder Farias was sustained as a General Authority Seventy in the April 2025 general conference.

His testimony was included in a Church News podcast episode introducing several new General Authority Seventies.

