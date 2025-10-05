Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus: ‘Prophets of God’

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2025.

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, spoke during the Sunday morning session of October 2025 general conference about receiving a personal testimony of God’s prophets today to hear the message Heavenly Father has for these latter days. The following is a summary of what she said.

The Old Testament tells the story of the woman of Shunem, who received a personal witness of Elisha the prophet after inviting him into her home and hearing his words. The Lord testified to the woman that Elisha was a prophet of God, and she acted by opening her house to receive him.

Youth today can also receive a personal testimony of God’s prophets and open their hearts and minds to receive the message Heavenly Father has for these latter days.

A prophet is a man whom God has called to speak for Him. There are prophets on the earth today just as there were in ancient times. Prophets are seers and revelators. That means they can see what others cannot see, and they can prophesy of future events. Each member of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles is a prophet, seer and revelator.

Prophets testify of Christ — His existence, ministry and divinity. God has commanded parents to raise children in light and truth.

In the coming days, kneel, open your hearts and pray with faith to Heavenly Father, asking Him to confirm that His chosen Prophet and Apostles are His voice on the earth today.

“Each member of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles is a prophet, seer and revelator.”

“In the coming days, I invite you to kneel, open your hearts and pray with faith to Heavenly Father, asking Him to confirm to you that His chosen Prophet and Apostles are His voice on the earth today.”

“Prophets testify of Christ — His existence, His ministry and His divinity.”

Who is Sister Spannaus?

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus was sustained as second counselor in the Young Women general presidency on April 1, 2023, and began serving on Aug. 1, 2023. Her previous callings include serving on the Relief Society general advisory council and serving with her husband as mission leaders in the Mexico Cuernavaca Mission (2009–2012).

While in Lyon, France, Sister Spannaus was called to be ward Young Women president; however, she didn’t speak any French. She would learn from an English manual, teach in Spanish and have a counselor translate the message into French.

Sister Spannaus met her future husband, Brother Alin Spannaus, at a stake dance in Buenos Aires, Argentina, but they went their separate ways as Sister Spannaus served a mission and Brother Spannaus received an MBA from Brigham Young University. Three years later, the couple reunited, having grown spiritually and professionally, and married in the Buenos Aires Argentina Temple.

