Sister leaders see God’s ‘abundant love’ in small and mighty ways during Brazil ministry

More than 1,700 youth gather prior to an evening devotional with Sister Andrea M. Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, at a church meetinghouse on the temple grounds in Fortaleza, Brazil, as part of a 10-day ministry in areas of Brazil that began on May 23.

Through devotionals, training seminars, focus groups, in-home visits, meetings with local government officials and humanitarian outreach, Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, and Sister Andrea M. Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, ministered, taught and felt the goodness of God in Brazil from late May to early June.

A beautiful surprise

Sister Yee and Sister Spannaus arrived together in São Paulo, Brazil, beginning their ministry with time in the São Paulo Brazil Temple.

Being able to worship in this house of the Lord was especially meaningful to Sister Spannaus and her husband, Brother Alin Spannaus — this was her first time returning to the temple where she, at the age of 10, and her family had traveled from Argentina to be sealed for eternity. Brother Spannaus as well had made his temple covenants in this temple before going to serve the Lord as a young missionary.

Brother Alin Spannaus and Sister Andrea, M. Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, pause for a photo together outside the São Paulo Brazil temple on Friday, May 23. This was the first time Sister Spannaus had returned to the temple where she, as a youth, and her family were sealed in the house of the Lord for eternity. | provided by Sister Andrea M. Spannaus

“Sometimes our loving Father has beautiful surprises for us,” said Sister Spannaus, adding, “While enjoying the session, I tried to picture my parents making covenants with Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ in this very same place. My heart was full of love, gratitude and reverence.”

‘The Lord never misses an opportunity to love and bless His children’

With much to accomplish, the sister leaders traveled in different directions — Sister Yee to the south, and Sister Spannaus and her husband to the north — each accompanied by Area Seventies and their wives.

Sister Yee met with Church members and visited institutions receiving Church humanitarian aid in São Paulo, Santos, Florianópolis and Campo Grande — four locations where new temples have been announced. She saw how God used even the simplest interactions — in formal meetings, ministering visits and casual conversations — to “bless individuals in personal, powerful ways.”

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, stands for a photo with full-time missionary sisters following a meeting held during her 10-day ministry in areas of Brazil which began on May 23. | provided by Sister Kristin M. Yee

After one devotional, Sister Yee said she was “deeply moved” by a 26-year-old woman facing cancer, a fellow artist who wanted to give and bless others. Another woman with a degenerative disease offered a song as a gift to Sister Yee.

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, stands for a photo with a local Church member following a meeting held during her 10-day ministry in areas of Brazil which began on May 23. | provided by Sister Kristin M. Yee

Of the woman who shared the gift of music, Sister Yee recalled, “She said she has her down days, but the visit helped her to know that God was aware.”

Sister Yee said these women are examples of how people can minister to others, even while facing their own significant challenges.

Sister Yee also met people who had not been to church in some time. Several told her they received answers during the meeting, felt seen by God and knew He wanted good things for them.

“The Lord never misses an opportunity to love and bless His children — ever,” testified Sister Yee, noting those experiences, among many others, show how God sees and cares in very personal ways.

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, stands for a photo with local members following a meeting held during her 10-day ministry in areas of Brazil which began on May 23. | provided by Sister Kristin M. Yee

One woman, not a member of the Church, asked Sister Yee how she could become closer to the Lord. Her husband, a faithful and active member, joined the conversation. Together, they discussed how she could come to know the Lord more personally. At the end of the conversation, the husband thanked Sister Yee for “helping with [his] eternal life.”

She said his words were instructive. “That’s what this work is all about — helping God’s children return to Him and continue their eternal progression.”

‘Work together in love and unity to elevate lives’

The sister leaders also represented the Church’s commitment to follow Jesus Christ’s example of caring for those in need, bringing aid to institutions committed to helping the vulnerable but facing challenges to do so.

“I’m always impressed by the goodness of people around the world that are wanting just to make a difference and to help others with no personal gain,” said Sister Yee.

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, interacts with young patient at the Joana de Gusmão Hospital in Florianópolis, Brazil, on May 28. Sister Yee represented Church Humanitarian in its contribution to the hospital provided updated equipment to improve complex pediatric ophthalmological care. | Rogerio Finholdt

She met with leaders of the Santos Social Development Coordination, CODESO — a São Paulo program that helps women and youth gain skills for better jobs and increased financial stability. The Church donated equipment for technology, culinary and cosmetology training.

At the Joana de Gusmão Children’s Hospital in Florianópolis, Sister Yee said the Church’s donation provided updated tools for faster, more accurate diagnoses, benefiting children with glaucoma, retinoblastoma and retinopathy of prematurity.

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, offers a ball to a small child, during her May 26 visit to Instituto Mandaver in Maceió, Brazil, a social development center that provides education and training to mothers while their children take classes and are cared for. Church support funded facility improvements and new supplies. | provided by Autossuficiência.org.br

In Maceió, where 67% of households are led by single mothers, Sister Spannaus visited with leaders, mothers and children at the Mandaver Institute, a social development center that provides education and training to mothers while their children attend ballet, music and art classes. Church support funded facility improvements and new supplies.

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, holds hands and exchanges smiles with a woman wearing a staff shirt during a humanitarian visit to Mandaver Institute, in Maceió on May 26 as part of her 10-day ministry in areas of Brazil which began on May 23. | provided by Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus

Sister Spannaus met with the director of the HEMOAM Foundation, a center for treating blood diseases in Manaus where doctors expressed joy over the Church’s donation of equipment, including a machine that processes 96 blood samples per hour, a dramatic improvement from the previous machine, which took a full day for one sample.

Sister Andrea Munoz Spannaus (center), second counselor in the Young Women general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, watches as Cristiane Grahl Baptista (left) translates as Dr. João Paulo (right), Head of the Clinical Analysis Department at the HEMOAM foundation in Manuas, Brazil, demonstrates a hematology slide reader. The Cellavision equipment is one of the new machines provided by Church Humanitarian. Sister Spannaus visited the Foundation during her 10-day ministry in Brazil from the end of May to the beginning of June. | Lauro Hideyuki Yoshino

“They were so happy,” Sister Spannaus said. “They introduced which doctor was in charge of each machine, everybody was clapping, and the doctor would come forward grateful and smiling.”

She said sharing the Church’s resources with trusted institutions can result in lasting, meaningful improvements that benefit communities.

“How wonderful it is when we can work together in love and unity to elevate lives.”

‘Something very important to do’

Sister Spannaus met with members in Maceió, Manaus and Fortaleza — three locations of announced or dedicated houses of the Lord.

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, teaches and answers questions asked by youth in a focus group held as part of her 10-day ministry in areas of Brazil which began on May 23. | provided by Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus

She said youth leaders were “very invested in helping the youth with a big, loving heart, trying to please God and do His will.”

During focus groups and ministering visits, she answered youth questions and shared a painting by Eva Timothy of the Savior handing a lamp to a young girl. The youth reflected that the lamp symbolized “hope, love, knowledge or other blessings the Savior offers.”

Said Sister Spannaus: “The youth in Brazil are strong. They feel that they have something very important to do, and they want to know their purpose.”

Sister Andrea M. Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, speaks to an overflow gathering of more than 1,800 youth at a devotional in Fortaleza, Brazil, as part of a 10-day ministry in areas of Brazil which began on May 23. | provided by Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus

Arriving for a devotional at a meetinghouse on the Fortaleza temple grounds, Sister Spannaus was greeted by a very large gathering of youth. The Brazil Area office reported an overflow crowd of more than 1,800 youth attended in person, plus those watching the broadcast from other meetinghouses. When the benches and chairs were filled, youth sat on the floor. Windows were opened so others could listen from outside. While still more joined the live-stream on their phones on the temple grounds.

As part of the overflow gathering of more than 1,800 youth for an evening devotional with Sister Andrea M. Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, youth gather on the Fortaleza temple grounds to watch the live-streamed meeting held as part of a 10-day ministry in areas of Brazil which began on May 23. | provided by Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus

“Her presence renewed the enthusiasm of the youth, bolstered the confidence of local leaders and brought a spirit of peace and gratitude that will remain with the Saints in the region for a long time,” the area office wrote.

As part of the overflow gathering of youth for an evening devotional with Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, youth gather on the Fortaleza temple grounds to watch the live-streamed meeting held as part of a 10-day ministry in areas of Brazil which began on May 23. | provided by Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus

Strength from generations of faith

Having seen so many examples of sisters coming together to worship and learn, Sister Yee shared one unexpected experience she had during a ministering visit.

When Sister Yee arrived at the home of an older sister, she was surprised to see the sister’s children and grandchildren were all there.

Although ministry visits are usually more intimate, visiting with this three-generation member family in the backyard was something “very sweet.”

The family sang “Gethsemane” for Sister Yee, and each person shared a testimony — about going to the temple, challenges they have faced and the blessings they have seen from the Lord.

One of the little grandsons shared that though he had not been to the temple yet, he knows it is a place of “light and love and a place we can be close to God.”

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, stands for a photo with a three-generation member family in Campo Grande, Brazil, on Sunday, June 1 after joining their Family Home Evening during her 10-day ministry in areas of Brazil which began on May 23. | provided by Sister Kristin M. Yee

Sister Yee said she could not help but think of the Savior at His Second Coming and how He sees “these little ones who will be ready when He returns.”

They are “just so pure and good,” she said, expressing gratitude for such a sacred experience and powerful reminder of the strength that comes from families and faith passed down through generations.

Reflecting on their ministry, Sister Yee said, “The Lord was abundant with His love in this particular assignment, and so many, I think, really felt His presence and love.”

