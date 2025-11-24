Remember conference — Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus: ‘Prophets of God’

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025.

Editor’s note: To support personal and family gospel learning, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from October 2025 general conference. It is recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.

Related Story Read more conference study helps here

About this talk

“Prophets of God”

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus | Second counselor in the Young Women general presidency

Sunday morning session of October 2025 general conference.

of October 2025 general conference. Theme: Everyone has the opportunity to learn for themselves from the Holy Ghost that prophets are God’s chosen messengers.

Outline

A woman in the Old Testament often invited the prophet Elisha into her home and, after time, proclaimed that he was a holy man of God (see 2 Kings 4:8-10).

Text | Video

Individuals can also receive a personal testimony of God’s prophets as they open their hearts, minds and homes to Heavenly Father’s message.

Text | Video

A prophet is a man whom God has called to speak for Him; they proclaim the gospel to everyone on earth. They can see what others cannot as God reveals His will and future events to them.

Text | Video

Each member of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles is a prophet, seer and revelator. As a council, they have the authority to declare and interpret doctrine and establish policy for God’s Church.

Text | Video

Prophets from ancient times to now have testified of Christ. When Christ visited the Nephites, one of the first things He did was call twelve apostles.

Text | Video

The Lord commanded Adam and Eve to teach the truths of the plan of salvation “freely” to their children (see Moses 6:58). Parents today must teach their children the saving truths of the gospel, because the world will not do it.

Text | Video

Sister Spannaus invited the youth of the Church to ask Heavenly Father to confirm that His chosen prophet and apostles are His voice on the earth today. Knowing this and obeying their voices will make life easier in spite of challenges.

Text | Video

The world’s wickedness is growing, but Christ’s Church is stronger than ever. The Savior is counting on His followers to carry on His work in courage and gladness.

Text | Video

Reflection questions

How have you been blessed by following the prophet?

What steps can you take to strengthen your testimony of prophets and apostles?

Why is it important to have a testimony of prophets and apostles?

How can you share your testimony of prophets with friends and family?

What does having a prophet teach us about God’s love?

Speaker quotes

“Prophets are seers and revelators. That means they can see what others cannot see, and they can prophesy of future events. They can also prepare us for calamities. Prophets receive commandments and revelations from the Lord.”

Text | Video

“To listen to and obey the voice of the prophet is crucial to holding on to every good thing until the Second Coming of our Savior. The world’s wickedness is growing, but the Church of Jesus Christ and His kingdom are stronger than ever.”

Text | Video

“The Lord expects us to be strong in our testimonies, to be full of faith and to repent daily. Our Savior, Jesus Christ, is counting on each of us to carry on His work.”

Text | Video

Reference scriptures

“Surely the Lord God will do nothing, but he revealeth his secret unto his servants the prophets.”

Amos 3:7

“What I the Lord have spoken, I have spoken, and I excuse not myself; and though the heavens and the earth pass away, my word shall not pass away, but shall all be fulfilled, whether by mine own voice or by the voice of my servants, it is the same.”

Doctrine and Covenants 1:38

“We believe all that God has revealed, all that He does now reveal, and we believe that He will yet reveal many great and important things pertaining to the Kingdom of God.”

Articles of Faith 1:9

Invitations and promises

“Parents, in this world where there are many voices and sometimes much darkness, God Himself has commanded us to raise our children in light and truth. He entrusted us with the responsibility to teach our children the saving truths of the gospel. If we fail to do so, the world will not do it.”

Text | Video

“Dear young friends, I have an invitation for you: In the coming days, I invite you to kneel, open your hearts and pray with faith to Heavenly Father, asking Him to confirm to you that His chosen prophet and apostles are His voice on the earth today.”

Text | Video

“I promise you that once we know [prophets and apostles] are God’s anointed ones, our lives will be easier in spite of our ongoing challenges, as we will obey their voices with trust, faith and hope.”

Text | Video

Stories

A woman in the Old Testament often invited Elisha the prophet into her home to eat bread. After one such visit, the woman said to her husband that she perceived that Elisha was a holy man of God. It seems she invited Elisha into her house without knowing he was the prophet; she received her testimony through the Holy Ghost. She even made a room in her house where the prophet could stay. (See 2 Kings 4:8-10.)

Text | Video

Follow the Prophet “Now, how does overcoming the world bless our lives? The answer is clear: Entering into a covenant relationship with God binds us to Him in a way that makes everything about life easier. Please do not misunderstand me: I did not say that making covenants makes life easy. In fact, expect opposition, because the adversary does not want you to discover the power of Jesus Christ. But yoking yourself with the Savior means you have access to His strength and redeeming power.” President Russell M. Nelson, “Overcome the World and Find Rest,” October 2022 general conference

13. “The Twelve Apostles are ‘special witnesses’ of the name of Jesus Christ. … They witness to all the world of His divinity and the reality of His Resurrection” (General Handbook, 5.1.1.1).

“The Twelve Apostles are ‘special witnesses’ of the name of Jesus Christ. … They witness to all the world of His divinity and the reality of His Resurrection” (General Handbook, 5.1.1.1). 21. “We should seize every opportunity to share the teachings of Jesus Christ with children. These teaching moments are precious and far fewer compared to the relentless efforts of opposing forces. For every hour spent instilling doctrine into a child’s life, there are countless hours of opposition filled with messages and images that challenge or ignore those saving truths. Some of you may wonder whether it might be better to draw your children closer to you through having fun, or you may ask whether the child may start to feel overwhelmed by your teachings. Instead, we should consider, ‘With so little time and so few opportunities, what words of doctrine can I share that will strengthen them against the inevitable challenges to their faith?’ The words you share today could be the ones they carry with them, and today will soon pass” (President Henry B. Eyring, “Simple Is the Doctrine of Jesus Christ,” October 2024 general conference).

“We should seize every opportunity to share the teachings of Jesus Christ with children. These teaching moments are precious and far fewer compared to the relentless efforts of opposing forces. For every hour spent instilling doctrine into a child’s life, there are countless hours of opposition filled with messages and images that challenge or ignore those saving truths. Some of you may wonder whether it might be better to draw your children closer to you through having fun, or you may ask whether the child may start to feel overwhelmed by your teachings. Instead, we should consider, ‘With so little time and so few opportunities, what words of doctrine can I share that will strengthen them against the inevitable challenges to their faith?’ The words you share today could be the ones they carry with them, and today will soon pass” (President Henry B. Eyring, “Simple Is the Doctrine of Jesus Christ,” October 2024 general conference). 22. Every youth is important (see Alma 57:6, 20).

Additional resources

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Recent conference talks on living prophets

Who is Sister Spannaus?

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus was sustained as second counselor in the Young Women general presidency in the April 2023 general conference. She is a former Relief Society general advisory council member, South America South Area FSY conference committee member, FSY Utah Latino conference co-director and YSA Spanish-speaking ward adviser.