Elder Patrick Kearon: ‘About His Business’

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Saturday morning session of April 2026 general conference about callings. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Kearon’s talk summary

A call was extended to become assistant ward clerk after becoming a new convert to the Church in London. The congregation had “raised hands and smiling faces,” signalling their support. Other callings followed.

The bishop said he felt prompted to extend callings that would be stretching but not overwhelming. Each calling had purpose and power, and the bishop’s inspiration made sense.

Raising arms is part of common consent and choosing to sustain those called to serve. “We sustain each other with our prayers, our love, our patience and our faith.” Even though people might not always agree, “as we pray for them, and they for us, important bridges are built.”

Serving each other in a ward or branch provides the opportunity to become more like Jesus Christ with people who may be different. The Lord works through imperfect servants.

Some callings might be easy, others stretching. “Our service is a choice, an offering to God and a blessing.” Callings from the Lord expand faith and provide growth.

In the temple, 12-year-old Jesus said He was about His Father’s business. “He needs you, and He needs me. Life is better — everything is better — when we are about His business.”

Notable quotes

“We sustain each other with our prayers, our love, our patience, and our faith.”

“I have learned over and over again that — whatever our offering — in the Lord’s economy we always come out ahead.”

“Callings from the Lordare tailor-made for our growth, as we humble ourselves, look outward and learn that, indeed, when we are in the service of our fellow beings, we are in fact in the service of our God.”

Who is Elder Kearon?

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Patrick Kearon was ordained a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Dec. 7, 2023, filling a vacancy in the quorum after the death of President M. Russell Ballard. At the time of his call, Elder Kearon was serving as senior president in the Presidency of the Seventy. He was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 3, 2010, and had served in the Presidency of the Seventy from 2017 until his call as an Apostle.

He married his wife, Sister Jennifer Hulme Kearon, on Jan. 12, 1991, in the Oakland California Temple. They are the parents of a son, who died at 3 weeks old from a heart condition, and three daughters. Prior to being called as a general authority, he and Sister Kearon owned a communication consultancy.

After joining the Church on Christmas Eve 1987, Elder Kearon served in numerous Church callings — Area Seventy, stake president, branch president, bishopric counselor and ward Young Men president.

What has Elder Kearon done recently?

Read Elder Kearon’s previous general conference addresses.

Read more of Elder Kearon’s general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) and YouTube.