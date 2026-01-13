Ministering assignments in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are made so that all members of the Church are remembered and cared for in ways similar to how Jesus Christ blessed those around Him.

Ministering is learning of and attending to others’ needs. It is the Lord’s work, explains ministering.ChurchofJesusChrist.org .

At the beginning of the year, members of the Church might feel a desire to become better at their ministering assignments. Below, find articles and resources that may be helpful.

1. What Church leaders taught about ministering during October 2025 general conference

Ministering and service to others emerged as key themes in messages from October 2025 general conference.

Through ministering assignments, the needs of family members and individuals are known to the ward. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Peter M. Johnson, a General Authority Seventy, said that by ministering to the one, individuals feel invited to come unto Jesus Christ and worship in the house of the Lord, where they receive His redeeming power.

And Elder William K. Jackson, a General Authority Seventy, said ministering in the Lord’s way comes through the principle of “counting and accounting” so that names are remembered.

2. Episode 241: Becoming Christlike by ministering in His way, with President Camille N. Johnson and Elder Robert M. Daines

In this episode of the Church News podcast, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and Elder Robert M. Daines, a General Authority Seventy assigned to the Priesthood and Family Department, discuss how ministering is a vital way to help accomplish the work of salvation and exaltation — and how Latter-day Saints can grow in their confidence before the Lord to become more like Him as they fulfill these assignments.

3. Becoming a disciple of Jesus Christ through ministering

President Johnson said that asking, “Did I do my ministering?” isn’t the right question.

“The question is, ‘Does the person to whom I’m assigned feel like they have been ministered to?’” she explained. “‘Do they feel a sense of belonging in our congregation? Do they feel loved?’ That’s what we are aiming for.”

People may feel overwhelmed by what is happening in the world but don’t know where to start. They can start with the people to whom they minister, Elder Daines said.

4. Growing in confidence before God in ministering assignments

When it comes to ward ministering assignments, some people might not know where to start. Perhaps there is even some anxiety or awkwardness involved.

Latter-day Saints can grow in confidence in their ministering assignments by working to be worthy of the gift of charity, President Johnson said.

And Elder Daines said having an assignment can feel liberating when it comes to approaching people.

5. How to conduct, prepare for and make the most of ministering interviews

Four women sit around a table in a Church meetinghouse for a Relief Society presidency meeting. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The General Handbook explains that ward and branch elders quorum and Relief Society presidencies help ministering brothers and sisters learn how to minister to others. They also give inspiration, guidance and support through ministering interviews.

These interviews are held at least once each quarter, preferably in person and with both members of the companionship. But interviews do not need to be long in order to be effective, the handbook explains.

6. Ministering and the bishops’ storehouse — including people

Ministering includes identifying needs, extending the Savior’s relief and inviting others to make and keep covenants with Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ.

Connections to others in the ward and identifying the needs of members can be discussed in ministering interviews and then brought to the ward council.

Then the ward can match needs with what is in the bishops’ storehouse, so to speak — which includes people within the ward.

7. How young single adults can minister

Young single adults socialize at a Church meetinghouse. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Young single adults in the Church are ministering to others by fulfilling their assignments, inviting others, noticing individuals and working in groups to help all feel involved.

In some places, young single adults live closer together and can visit one another’s residences to minister in person. In other areas, they minister when they meet for a Church meeting or activity. Many are also using technology to connect with each other.

8. Why the Young Women’s responsibility to be ministering sisters matters

When asked how they feel about becoming ministering sisters, some young women said they are a little nervous. However, they were also quick to report that their excitement to have more responsibility as young women overshadows their apprehension.

The young women of the Church are extremely capable and have countless talents they are ready to share with others, wrote the Young Women general presidency for the Church News. They will be a valuable force for good as they take part in the work of salvation for those they serve.

See how Young Women can be ministering sisters here.

9. Call to minister offers opportunity for Aaronic Priesthood holders

An assignment to minister alongside an Aaronic Priesthood companion is an opportunity to teach true ministering by example and help prepare a young man for a lifetime of loving service in the Lord’s kingdom, says the Young Men general presidency. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

An assignment to minister alongside an Aaronic Priesthood companion is an opportunity to teach true ministering by example and help prepare a young man for a lifetime of loving service in the Lord’s kingdom, wrote the Young Men general presidency for the Church News.

The foundation of true ministering is genuine love, born of the Holy Ghost. A Melchizedek Priesthood holder can show his Aaronic Priesthood companion what that love looks like as they counsel together about the needs of the individuals or families they serve.

10. Teaching children about ministering through a new song

As Merrijane Rice and Jennette Jay Booth talked together about submitting a song or hymn to the new hymnbook, they felt they should write a new children’s song about ministering.

“The whole time I was thinking, ‘Do kids know what ‘minister’ means?’” Rice said.

The result was “How Did the Savior Minister?” and it is now in “Hymns for Home and Church.”

More resources about ministering

To find frequently asked questions; more resources for stake and ward leaders; and information on disability resources, financial concerns, self-reliance, temple and family history work, and the children and youth program, go to ministering.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.