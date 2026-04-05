Latter-day Saints taught to ‘abide in Christ’ during April 2026 general conference

The Christus during the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026.

Speaking during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2026 general conference on April 5, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles testified that Jesus Christ abides in His disciples as they seek to abide in Him.

“As we walk by faith with Him, abiding in Him, and Him in us, we come to know He lives. His Easter promises are real,” Elder Gong said.

He was one of several speakers throughout April 2026 general conference who spoke about what it means to abide in Christ.

Elder Gong, in particular, focused on the significance of Easter and on the story of the Resurrected Christ walking the road to Emmaus with two disciples who didn’t immediately recognize Him.

“As this Easter Sabbath general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints draws to a close, we, like the disciples on the road to Emmaus, long for our Savior to abide with us, for ’tis Eastertide,” Elder Gong said.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

‘Witness and remember’ Jesus Christ

Elder Gong said disciples of Christ abide and walk with the Lord as they “witness and remember” Him through participating in the sacramental ordinance each week. Church members covenant that they are willing to take upon them the name of Christ, always remember Him and keep His commandments; Christ, in turn, promises His disciples that they will always have His Spirit to be with them.

“Jesus teaches His disciples and us how He can remain, belong, walk with us. His faithfulness is stronger than the cords of death,” Elder Gong said. “When we have a question, problem or joy, Jesus Christ says, ‘I am your answer — your way, your truth, your life.’”

Elder Gong continued that Christ promises to abide with His followers on their darkest days through the First Comforter, which is the Holy Ghost; and through the Second Comforter, which is Himself.

Church members should also look out for each other, Elder Gong said — no one should sit alone or walk their road to Emmaus feeling unseen.

“Let us see and walk together in His love so He can abide with and in us, and us in Him, at this Eastertide and each day,” Elder Gong said.

Attendees walk by an image of Jesus Christ during the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere

Recognizing and trusting His voice

Speaking during the Saturday morning session on April 4, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles also testified of how important it is to abide in Christ.

The night before His suffering and death, Jesus Christ declared, “I am the true vine, ... ye are the branches” (John 15:1, 5), Elder Soares said. Through this “beautiful and moving” metaphor, the Savior taught that He is the true, trusted and essential source of spiritual nourishment.

“Therefore, just as the branches cannot bear fruit of themselves unless they remain connected to the vine, neither can we reach our full spiritual measure unless we abide in Him and His gospel,” Elder Soares said.

Elder Ulisses Soares, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

He also said that abiding in Christ is a constant, conscious and sacred choice; and while it doesn’t remove life’s burdens, it does lighten those burdens through His grace.

“As we place ourselves in His loving care and take upon us His yoke, we receive the spiritual power to endure and overcome the trials, weaknesses and sorrows of mortality — burdens often too heavy to bear without His redeeming help and healing influence,” Elder Soares said.

He also said that those who abide in Jesus Christ come to recognize and trust His voice, especially as it is spoken through those whom He has called to represent Him.

“In a world of many voices, remaining connected to the True Vine is not merely desirable; it is essential to our spiritual survival,” Elder Soares said.

Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ

Elder Gong and Elder Soares weren’t the only Church leaders who spoke about abiding in the Savior.

Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, said during the Saturday afternoon session on April 4 that many of today’s youth are accepting the Savior’s scriptural invitation to abide with Him. They are serving in temples and as missionaries and are “committed to becoming lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ.”

“Abiding with Him eases your burdens,” Brother Wunderli said. “Walking with Him shapes your character and helps you become even as He is. It brings you real and lasting joy.”