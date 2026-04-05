Elder Gerrit W. Gong: ‘Abide with Me; ’Tis Eastertide’

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2026 general conference about Easter and abiding in Christ. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Gong’s talk summary

The resurrected Christ walked the road to Emmaus, expounding on the scriptures to two disciples who didn’t immediately recognize Him. “As this Easter Sabbath general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints draws to a close, we, like the disciples on the road to Emmaus, long for our Savior to abide with us, for ’tis Eastertide.”

Individuals sometimes feel alone, misunderstood, burdened or unseen on their personal roads to Emmaus. But just as the disciples on the literal road to Emmaus asked Christ to abide with them, Christ promises to abide with His disciples. “When we have a question, problem or joy, Jesus Christ says, ‘I am your answer — your way, your truth, your life.’”

Christ promises to abide with His followers on their darkest days through the First Comforter, which is the Holy Ghost; and through the Second Comforter, which is Himself.

Church members should also look out for each other — no one should sit alone or walk their road to Emmaus feeling unseen. “Let us see and walk together in His love so He can abide with and in us, and us in Him, at this Eastertide and each day.”

Notable quotes

“As this Easter Sabbath general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints draws to a close, we, like the disciples on the road to Emmaus, long for our Savior to abide with us, for ’tis Eastertide.”

“When we have a question, problem, or joy, Jesus Christ says, I am your answer — your way, your truth, your life.”

“Let us see and walk together in His love so He can abide with and in us, and us in Him, at this Eastertide and each day.”

Who is Elder Gong?

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Gerrit W. Gong was sustained as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on March 31, 2018, and had served as a General Authority Seventy since April 2010.

His mother met the missionaries when she was a teenager in Honolulu, Hawaii. His father joined the Church after attending Stanford University, where Elder Gong’s parents met and dated.

The first time Elder Gong met his wife, Susan Lindsay, was at an evening devotional he volunteered to give at the Provo Missionary Training Center to help missionaries learn more about Taiwan. They briefly met, but Elder Gong said in that moment, he “had a feeling this was somebody I’d always know.”

What has Elder Gong done recently?

He spoke at the October 2025 general conference about how nobody in the Church should feel alone.

In March 2026, he dedicated the Harare Zimbabwe Temple, the first house of the Lord in the African country.

In August 2025, he spoke during BYU Education Week about seeking wisdom and understanding, including in relation to artificial intelligence.

Read more of Elder Gong’s general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X/Twitter.