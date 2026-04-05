Elder Alan R. Walker: ‘A Peculiar Treasure’

Elder Alan R. Walker, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026.

Elder Alan R. Walker , General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Sunday morning session of April 2026 general conference about becoming the Lord’s “peculiar treasure.” Following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Walker’s talk summary

When the Lord spoke to Moses on Mount Sinai, He declared that His people would be “a peculiar treasure” unto Him (Exodus 19:5). Through this teaching, He established two conditions for all who desire to become His treasure: Obey His voice and keep covenants with Him. “Then we will be a peculiar, or special, treasure; and as such we will be blessed, strengthened and favored through the Savior’s atoning sacrifice.”

Becoming the Lord’s treasure is not a casual or accidental process. It requires patient effort, faithful persistence and sacrifice. Individuals must lay aside habits, ambitions or comforts that distance them from the Lord so they can offer themselves wholly. “As we choose to follow prophetic counsel, even when it stretches us or when it feels inconvenient, we demonstrate our love for the Lord and show that we cherish Him above all worldly desires.”

Part of being the Lord’s peculiar treasure means honoring covenants, through which He strengthens, sustains and surrounds His people with covenant power. “As we obey the Savior’s voice and as we keep our covenants … we can have the assurance that one day we will stand before Him and hear the words that matter most: that we are accepted of Him.”

Notable quotes

“I speak of the moment when the Lord addressed the prophet Moses upon Mount Sinai and declared that His people would be a peculiar treasure unto Him if they would obey His voice and keep His covenant.”

“Becoming the Lord’s treasure and receiving His divine acceptance is not something casual or accidental. It requires patient effort, faithful persistence and sacrifice.”

“As we choose to follow prophetic counsel, even when it stretches us or when it feels inconvenient, we demonstrate our love for the Lord and show that we cherish Him above all worldly desires.”

Who is Elder Walker?

Elder Alan R. Walker, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Alan R. Walker was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 6, 2019, at age 48. He is currently the first counselor in the South America South Area presidency.

He served in the Tennessee Nashville Mission as a young missionary. He served as mission president in the México Monterrey East Mission.

He received a bachelor of arts degree in economics from Brigham Young University in 1996. He has worked in corporate banking and as an area controller for the Church’s Mexico Area.

Elder Walker was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Jan. 2, 1971. He married Ines Marcela Sulé in 1993. They are the parents of one child.

What has Elder Walker done recently?

Read Elder Walker’s previous general conference address.