Become ‘second-century pioneers’: Elder Renlund ministers to members in South America South Area

Elder Dale G. Renlund, right, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets young adults after a devotional in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 11, 2025.

Hundreds of young adults gathered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to hear inspiring messages from Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Nov. 11, 2025.

Elder Renlund testified of Jesus Christ, emphasizing that He is the central figure and focus of worship in the Church and that He guides the Church through a living Prophet.

“I am a special witness ordained in the name of Jesus Christ. I know I am not very special, but Jesus Christ, whose Apostle I am, is,” he said. “I testify of His majesty, His mission, His Atonement and His Resurrection. I know, I absolutely know, that He lives.”

The devotional was part of a 10-day ministry that took Elder Renlund to all four countries of the Church’s South America South Area — Chile, Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay, from Nov. 7 to Nov. 16.

Elder Dale G. Renlund, second from right, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets a member in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 16, 2025. Sister Ruth Renlund is at right. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Renlund was accompanied by his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund; Elder Edward Dube of the Presidency of the Seventy, and his wife, Sister Naume Dube; and at various times and places, members of the Church’s South America South Area presidency and their wives: Elder Joaquin E. Costa, president, and Sister Renee Costa; Elder Alan R. Walker, first counselor, and Sister Ines Walker; and Elder Eduardo Gavarret, second counselor, and Sister Norma Gavarret.

In the middle, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund; right, Elder Edward Dube of the Presidency of the Seventy and his wife, Sister Naume Dube; and Elder Joaquín E. Costa, a General Authority Seventy and president of the South America South Area, with his wife, Sister Renée Costa, stand behind a commemorative plaque marking the dedication of South America for the preaching of the gospel. The photo was taken in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 16, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Young adult devotional

Elder Renlund taught the young adults that one of the most remarkable blessings of the Restoration is God continues to reveal His will through a prophet. He shared his sacred personal experience of participating in the reorganization of the First Presidency, emphasizing the unity and spirit of revelation that accompanied the process of setting apart President Dallin H. Oaks as the 18th President of the Church.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to young adults during a devotional in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 11, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“At that moment, we all felt with certainty that we were doing the Lord’s will,” he said. “When President Holland spoke the words of ordination, I knew with all my heart that I had my hand on the Prophet of God, the man whom Jesus Christ had chosen to lead His Church.”

Elder Renlund invited young adults to seek their own testimonies of the living Prophet through sincere prayer and a willingness to act upon the guidance they receive.

Young adults listen to Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles during a devotional in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 11, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“The President of the Church will always direct us to the Savior,” he said. “His only concern is our spiritual and eternal well-being.”

Healthcare in Uruguay

On Monday, Nov. 10, Elder Renlund and others visited Manuel Quintela Clinical Hospital in Montevideo, Uruguay, where he witnessed how the Church’s donations over the past 14 years have helped improve health care in the country.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund, speak with medical staff during a tour at Manuel Quintela Clinical Hospital on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Since 2011, the institution has benefited from specialized equipment and support from the Church, enabling it to conduct over 4,400 advanced medical studies and provide care for thousands of patients.

This collaboration was recognized during Elder Renlund’s visit through an official letter by the Academic Unit of Clinical Neurophysiology expressing gratitude.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund, tour Manuel Quintela Clinical Hospital in Montevideo, Uruguay, on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Regarding these and other donations made by the Church globally, Elder Renlund said: “These humanitarian funds come from Church members around the world and bless people in individual places. It is inspiring to see how the faith and contributions of Latter-day Saints help improve lives and bring hope.”

At the end of the visit, Elder Renlund presented a copy of the Book of Mormon to Dr. Arturo Villar, the hospital’s general director, who thanked the Church for its support.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, accompanied by Elder Edward Dube of the Presidency of the Seventy and Dr. Arturo Villar, general director of the Manuel Quintela Clinical Hospital on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Children’s hospital in Argentina

During a visit to Ricardo Gutiérrez Children’s Hospital in Buenos Aires, Elder Renlund and other Church leaders met with doctors and healthcare professionals to discuss the Church’s commitment to children’s care and observe donated medical equipment in use.

The Church donated two neonatal ventilators with humidifiers and a surgical microscope to enhance neonatal and pediatric neurosurgery care. The group also toured the cardiology and neonatology units to observe the new equipment’s impact firsthand.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visits a children's hospital in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Nov. 11, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Renlund said the purpose of the Church’s humanitarian aid efforts is to emulate the example of Jesus Christ. The Church collaborates on projects where it can make a meaningful difference and bless lives.

‘We cannot help everyone, but we have identified this place as a place where we can do something," said Elder Renlund, a retired cardiologist.

Celebrating 100 years

Elder Renlund’s Argentina ministry concluded with a broadcast commemorating the centennial of the dedication of South America for the preaching of the gospel. The broadcast originated on Nov. 16 from the same park in Buenos Aires where Elder Melvin J. Ballard of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles offered the prayer in 1925, according to the Church’s Argentina Newsroom.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a devotional in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 16, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During the meeting, an oak tree was planted in tribute to Elder Ballard’s prophecy that likened the Church in South America to “a small acorn growing into a mighty oak.”

Elder Renlund invited attendees to look forward with hope and willingness to plant new seeds of faith. He invited them to become “second-century pioneers,” transforming one oak tree into a forest.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund, help plant oak trees in Tres de Febrero Park — the same location where Elder Melvin J. Ballard offered a prayer dedicating South America for the preaching of the gospel in 1925 — in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 16, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“The Lord has more in mind than just one oak tree; this tree needs to produce more acorns that can be planted,” he said. “There are more lives to touch and more hearts to change. The Savior needs all of us to join Him in His work.”

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to young adults during a devotional in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 11, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks with Dr. Pablo Neira, medical director of a children's hospital in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 11, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints