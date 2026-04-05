Elder Ronald A. Rasband: ‘He Is Risen’

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026.

Elder Rona l d A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Sunday morning session of April 2026 general conference about the power of Christ’s Resurrection and Atonement. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Rasband’s talk summary

The Atonement and Resurrection of Jesus Christ — the most powerful, far-reaching and sacred events in human history — are at the core of the doctrine of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“Those glorious words ‘He is risen’ have sparked religious ceremony, gratitude, faith in Jesus Christ and [His] promises for centuries.”

All who live or ever have lived and who come unto Christ and live His gospel will feel joy beyond any earthly expression in reuniting as resurrected beings with Heavenly Father, Jesus Christ, family members and ancestors.

A grandson, Paxton, was born with a rare chromosomal deletion and lived three years. “Associating with Paxton, our whole family gained an increased, deep and abiding trust in the Lord.”

Paxton’s joy will be not only a resurrected body but one that is resurrected whole and perfect, made so by the power of the Atonement of Jesus Christ.

“May we testify of Him by the way we live and what we love. May we feel to our very souls these stirring words: ‘He is risen! He is risen! Tell it out with joyful voice’ and ‘Let the whole wide earth rejoice’ (‘He Is Risen!’ 'Hymns,’ No. 199).”

Notable quotes

“May we testify of Him by the way we live and what we love. May we feel to our very souls these stirring words: ‘He is risen! He is risen! Tell it out with joyful voice’ and ‘Let the whole wide earth rejoice.’”

“Those glorious words ‘He is risen’ have sparked religious ceremony, gratitude, faith in Jesus Christ and [His] promises for centuries.”

“I love that image of Him stretching forth His hand. He said, ‘Behold, I am Jesus Christ, whom the prophets testified shall come into the world.’”

Who is Elder Rasband?

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Ronald A. Rasband was sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 3, 2015. Between his call as a General Authority Seventy in 2000 and serving in the Presidency of the Seventy in 2005, he served in the Temple Department first as an assistant executive director and then as executive director of the Temple Department in 2004 — a position no other living prophet or apostle has held.

Although he attended the University of Utah, Elder Rasband never graduated, due to a business opportunity. But in 1995, he received an honorary doctorate of business and commerce from Utah Valley State College, which is now Utah Valley University.

Elder Rasband and his wife, Sister Melanie Twitchell Rasband, were married in the Salt Lake Temple in 1973 and have five children.

What has Elder Rasband done recently?

Read more of Elder Rasband’s general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) and YouTube.