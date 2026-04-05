Elder Edward B. Rowe: ‘Choose Jesus Christ as Your Guide’

Elder Edward B. Rowe, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026.

Elder Edward B. Rowe, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Sunday morning session of April 2026 general conference about choosing to follow the perfect guide, Jesus Christ. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Rowe’s talk summary

“Several years ago, as a young lawyer, I was involved in resolving a border dispute between countries that had been at war.” He worked in areas laid with many undiscovered mines. To stay safe, he had to follow Winta, an experienced guide. “I was literally to follow in Winta’s footsteps.”

As much as Winta’s guidance was needed then, “I need Jesus Christ to be my guide through life’s journey amidst its spiritual land mines. All of us do.”

The Savior consistently invites all to follow Him. “Jesus Christ denieth none. No one need walk alone.”

Exercise faith in Christ, repent and make covenants with Him to enter His path. Be in holy places, partake of the sacrament, pray, study the scriptures and minister to others to follow in His footsteps.

“The more time we spend with our guide in this way, … the more we will develop a deep bond and special relationship with Him and our Heavenly Father.”

Knowing His children would be imperfect followers, Heavenly Father provided the Savior who, through His Atonement, has the power to heal completely.

“Jesus Christ is thus not only a perfect and personal guide — He is also the resurrected Redeemer and Master Healer.”

Notable quotes

“I need Jesus Christ to be my guide through life’s journey amidst its spiritual land mines. All of us do.”

“Jesus Christ denieth none. No one need walk alone.”

“Jesus Christ is thus not only a perfect and personal guide — He is also the resurrected Redeemer and Master Healer.”

Who is Elder Rowe?

Elder Edward B. Rowe, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Edward B. Rowe was sustained as a General Authority Seventy in the April 2025 general conference. He previously served as an Area Seventy in the Utah Area and as president of the Adriatic North Mission.

He married his high school sweetheart, Brooke Francis, after returning from serving in the Florida Fort Lauderdale Mission. They were sealed in January 1989 in the Salt Lake Temple and are the parents of five children

In his career practicing international law, Elder Rowe and his family lived in areas of the world where they were likely the only members of the Church. They held sacrament meeting services as a family in their home — complete with Sunday dress and talk assignments.

What has Elder Rowe done recently?