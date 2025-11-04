Stay anchored to Jesus Christ during life’s climb, Elder Rowe says at BYU

Picture a climber at the bottom of a vertical granite cliff. Gravity makes the climb difficult, and the path is rarely straightforward. Instead, the climber uses a system of carabiners and secure anchors driven into the rock to discover the path one reach and foothold at a time.

Similarly, life’s challenges can be difficult to navigate; but with the carabiners of covenants connecting climbers to the rock of Jesus Christ, individuals can successfully reach the summit — reach Heavenly Father’s presence in His highest glory.

Elder Edward B. Rowe, General Authority Seventy, made this analogy while giving a devotional address at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Nov. 4. He was accompanied by his wife, Sister Brooke F. Rowe.

“The vital truth of the [rock climbing] analogy is this: only by directly engaging and — when we slip — reengaging with the Rock can we progress toward the summit,“ Elder Rowe said. ”Indeed, Heavenly Father designed His plan so that we could rely upon and continually interact with Christ and His Atonement to ascend."

‘Projecting’ the climb

Elder Edward B. Rowe, General Authority Seventy, gives a devotional address at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. | Austin Jones, Brigham Young University

Diving deeper into the analogy, Elder Rowe said that gravity represents the opposition that is essential to Heavenly Father’s plan, while slips and falls represent sins and flawed efforts.

Thankfully, an anchored climber doesn’t fall, Elder Rowe said, no matter how often they might slip and find themselves suspended in the air. And in climbing, slipping isn’t considered a failure — it’s part of a process called “projecting” that involves the climber making multiple attempts at a route until they overcome obstacles.

“Because the climber is clipped to anchors, each slip is temporary, each attempt safe,” Elder Rowe said. “The climber can be confident in the solid anchors to prevent him from plummeting as he navigates his ascent.”

He continued: “Bound to the Rock of Heaven, every setback becomes part of the ascent. Every fall is recoverable. Every step forward brings us closer to the summit. ... Most importantly, our very natures change because of the climb, when we are anchored securely, through our direct and repeated interactions with the Rock. We become more perfected climbers.”

Students listen as Elder Edward B. Rowe, General Authority Seventy, gives a devotional address at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. | Emma Thomas, Brigham Young University

Elder Rowe shared his own experiences of navigating life’s uncertain “climb.” At age 18, he had his life mapped out: play BYU football on his sports scholarship for a year, serve a mission, marry his high school sweetheart, enjoy a successful college football career, become an orthopedic surgeon and have a large family.

But six years later, almost none of those plans had worked out. While Elder Rowe had indeed married his high school sweetheart after his mission, the couple experienced infertility for a number of years, delaying their dreams of a large family.

Elder Rowe also sustained an injury on the second day of football practice during his sophomore year. Sidelined and unable to play, he received repeated impressions to leave football and focus on academics.

Choosing to trust God and step into the unknown, Elder Rowe left football — but felt lost on what his next steps should be.

“Thankfully, I continued to pray, go to Church and attend the temple,” Elder Rowe said. “I didn’t turn bitter toward God. I felt like I was dangling by my carabiners, while searching for a path forward, but I stayed connected to the anchors.”

Students listen as Elder Edward B. Rowe, General Authority Seventy, gives a devotional address at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. | Austin Jones, Brigham Young University

A year later, Elder Rowe said he overheard another student talking about studying Russian and felt prompted to investigate. He enrolled in Russian 101 and suddenly “felt like I had found a foothold.”

One class became another, and then Elder Rowe learned about a program that placed students in Russia for the summer. After prayerful consideration, Elder and Sister Rowe decided he should attend. “Another handhold had appeared.”

His time in Russia wasn’t always easy, Elder Rowe said — his language skills were limited, and he was sometimes challenged about his faith. But his experiences there ultimately paved the way for his future, opening doors to a good law school and to opportunities for living abroad.

Additionally, he and his wife adopted two boys, and Sister Rowe later gave birth to three children. Though his route wasn’t what he expected, it deepened Elder Rowe’s trust in God, he said.

‘Anchor yourself to Him’

Elder Edward B. Rowe, General Authority Seventy, gives a devotional address at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. | Emma Thomas, Brigham Young University

Elder Rowe closed by inviting students to develop unshaken trust in and love for Jesus Christ.

“If you live your covenants as best you can, keeping His commandments and repenting as often as needed, you will come to know Him,” Elder Rowe said. “Your confidence will be born of the Spirit — and it will grow. These are His promises to you. Anchor yourself to Him."