President Dieter F. Uchtdorf: ‘Encounter at the Empty Tomb’

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026.

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, spoke during the Sunday morning session of April 2026 general conference about the messages of the empty tomb and Christ’s Resurrection. The following is a summary of what he said.

President Uchtdorf’s talk summary

Nearly 2,000 years ago, a small group of women arrived at the open and empty tomb where Christ’s body had been laid after His Crucifixion, with two heavenly messengers pronouncing He had risen.

“This encounter at the empty tomb changed them forever. It changed the world. … Because of what happened on that Sunday morning, we can speak of Jesus Christ in the present tense. He lives. Today. At this moment.”

The first witnesses of the world’s greatest event, Mary and her friends, learned for themselves the glorious truth of Christ’s Resurrection.

“We must do the same. We must encounter the empty tomb, experience the reality of what it means and in turn share that witness with others. …

“We did not see what she and the other women saw. But we can ask ourselves: What have we seen, felt or experienced? Shall we not, therefore, become witnesses of Jesus Christ? Shall we not share our love for Him with others?”

Christ has risen, and He lives. “That testimony has made all the difference in my life. That encounter at the tomb will do the same for all who earnestly seek Him. It will make a difference to you.”

Notable quotes

“He lives indeed. That testimony has made all the difference in my life. That encounter at the tomb will do the same for all who earnestly seek Him. It will make a difference to you.”

“Because of what happened on that Sunday morning, we can speak of Jesus Christ in the present tense. He lives. Today. At this moment.”

“We can ask ourselves: what have we seen, felt or experienced? Shall we not, therefore, become witnesses of Jesus Christ? Shall we not share our love for Him with others?”

Who is President Uchtdorf?

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

What has President Uchtdorf done recently?

Read more of President Uchtdorf’s general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) and YouTube.