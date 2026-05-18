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General Conference

Remember conference — President Dallin H. Oaks: ‘Introduction’

See resources on President Dallin H. Oaks’ April 2026 general conference introductory message to enrich gospel learning individually and in the home

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Church President Dallin H. Oaks speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026.
Church President Dallin H. Oaks speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026. Screenshot from YouTube
Sariah Francis
By Sariah Francis

Editor’s note: To support personal and family gospel learning, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from April 2026 general conference. It is recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.

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Read more conference study helps here

About this talk

Read the full message here.
Read a summary of President Oaks’ introductory message here.

Outline

  • President Oaks welcomes everyone to conference.
  • A solemn assembly is held in the first conference where a new Prophet of the Church is called. Church members sustain members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, voting by quorums and groups.
  • President Oaks expresses gratitude for members’ prayers and support for leaders of the Church.
  • The resurrected Lord is the head of this Church.

Reflection questions

Why is a solemn assembly significant?

What does it mean to give a sustaining vote to the President of the Church?

How can supporting the Prophet be a blessing?

Speaker quotes

  • “I am grateful to be among those whose leadership callings are formally recognized in this way.”
  • “[I] express appreciation for your participation in this significant occasion.”
  • “I reaffirm our testimony of the resurrected Lord and recognize that He is the head of this Church.”

Invitations and promises

  • “I express our gratitude as leaders of the Church for our members’ sustaining vote, prayers and support.”
  • “We also pray for you to be guided and prospered as you continue the great service you give to the children of God throughout the world.”
  • “We pray for His blessings upon this conference and upon all of you in the name of Jesus Christ, amen.”

Additional resources

President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Recent conference talks on solemn assemblies

Who is President Oaks?

  • President Dallin H. Oaks was set apart as the 18th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 14, 2025, about 41 years after he was sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. President Oaks was a law clerk to Chief Justice Earl Warren in the U.S. Supreme Court and served as a Utah Supreme Court justice until his call to apostleship in 1984.
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Download a PDF of talk summaries from April 2026 general conference
April 2026 general conference: Announcements, talk summaries, photos, session highlights
President Dallin H. Oaks and his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, wave to conferencegoers as they exit at the end of the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
President Dallin H. Oaks greets President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, after the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News
President Dallin H. Oaks, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, exit following the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026.
President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, exit following the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring talk in the Conference Center prior to the Sunday afternoon session April 2026 general conference.
President Dallin H. Oaks, right, and President Henry B. Eyring talk prior to the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News
President Dallin H. Oaks speaks during the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News
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