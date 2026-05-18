Remember conference — President Dallin H. Oaks: ‘Introduction’

Editor’s note: To support personal and family gospel learning, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from April 2026 general conference. It is recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.
About this talk
- “Introduction”
- President Dallin H. Oaks | President of the Church
- Saturday morning session of April 2026 general conference.
- Theme: Church members sustain a new Prophet and President of the Church through a solemn assembly.
Read the full message here.
Read a summary of President Oaks’ introductory message here.
Outline
- President Oaks welcomes everyone to conference.
- A solemn assembly is held in the first conference where a new Prophet of the Church is called. Church members sustain members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, voting by quorums and groups.
- President Oaks expresses gratitude for members’ prayers and support for leaders of the Church.
- The resurrected Lord is the head of this Church.
Reflection questions
Why is a solemn assembly significant?
What does it mean to give a sustaining vote to the President of the Church?
How can supporting the Prophet be a blessing?
Speaker quotes
- “I am grateful to be among those whose leadership callings are formally recognized in this way.”
- “[I] express appreciation for your participation in this significant occasion.”
- “I reaffirm our testimony of the resurrected Lord and recognize that He is the head of this Church.”
Invitations and promises
- “I express our gratitude as leaders of the Church for our members’ sustaining vote, prayers and support.”
- “We also pray for you to be guided and prospered as you continue the great service you give to the children of God throughout the world.”
- “We pray for His blessings upon this conference and upon all of you in the name of Jesus Christ, amen.”
Additional resources
- Related image: “Solemn Assembly” by Isaac Hale, Deseret News
- Related video: “April 2026 General Conference Begins With a Solemn Assembly”
- Related hymn: No. 19, “We Thank Thee, O God, for a Prophet”
Recent conference talks on solemn assemblies
- Elder Patrick Kearon: “About His Business” (April 2026)
- President Russell M. Nelson: “Revelation for the Church, Revelation for Our Lives” (April 2018)
- Elder David B. Haight: “Solemn Assemblies” (October 1994)
Who is President Oaks?
- President Dallin H. Oaks was set apart as the 18th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 14, 2025, about 41 years after he was sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. President Oaks was a law clerk to Chief Justice Earl Warren in the U.S. Supreme Court and served as a Utah Supreme Court justice until his call to apostleship in 1984.