President Dallin H. Oaks: ‘Introduction’

President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, welcomed individuals to the Saturday morning session of April 2026 general conference. The following is a summary of what he said.
President Oaks’ talk summary
Most of the Church’s 17 million members know that general conference is hosted twice each year. Saturday’s session is different than most because it begins with a solemn assembly.
Solemn assemblies only happen in the first conference after a new president and prophet of the Church has been called.
“I am grateful to be among those whose leadership callings are formally recognized in this way, and to express appreciation for your participation in this significant occasion.”
Church members sustain the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other senior leaders voting in blocks of quorums and groups.
“I express our gratitude as leaders of the Church for our members’ sustaining vote, prayers and support.”
Church leaders pray for its members to receive guidance as they serve God’s children throughout the world.
“I reaffirm our testimony of the resurrected Lord and recognize that He is the head of this Church.”
Notable quotes
“[I] express appreciation for your participation in this significant occasion.”
“I am grateful to be among those whose leadership callings are formally recognized in this way.”
“I reaffirm our testimony of the resurrected Lord and recognize that He is the head of this Church.”
Who is President Oaks?
- President Dallin H. Oaks was called to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in 1984 and as the first counselor in the First Presidency in January 2018. In 2022, he became the 19th latter-day apostle to reach the age of 90. Following President Russell M. Nelson’s death, he became the senior apostle and leader of the Church as president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. On Oct. 14, 2025, President Oaks was set apart as the 18th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
- President Oaks was a law clerk to Chief Justice Earl Warren at the U.S. Supreme Court and served as a Utah Supreme Court justice until his call to apostleship in 1984.
- As president of Brigham Young University from 1971 to 1980, he oversaw creation of the J. Reuben Clark Law School and the graduate business school.
- President Oaks and his late wife, Sister June Dixon Oaks, are the parents of six children. She died July 21, 1998. On Aug. 25, 2000, he married Sister Kristen M. McMain in the Salt Lake Temple.
What has President Oaks done recently?
- During October 2025 general conference on Sunday afternoon, President Oaks spoke about the importance of the family. “The doctrine of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints centers on the family.”
- At a devotional at Brigham Young University, President Oaks offers the way to overcome any doubt — draw closer to the Savior.
- Read how President Oaks has defended religious freedom throughout his apostolic ministry.
- President Dallin H. Oaks dedicated the Burley Idaho Temple, a place of “much significance to him.”
- President Oaks says he feels the responsibility of the prophetic mantle, which is”‘very holy.”
Read more of President Oaks’ general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X/Twitter.
Read President Oaks’s previous general conference addresses.