President Dallin H. Oaks: ‘Introduction’

Church President Dallin H. Oaks speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026.

President Dallin H. Oaks , President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, welcomed individuals to the Saturday morning session of April 2026 general conference. The following is a summary of what he said.

President Oaks’ talk summary

Most of the Church’s 17 million members know that general conference is hosted twice each year. Saturday’s session is different than most because it begins with a solemn assembly.

Solemn assemblies only happen in the first conference after a new president and prophet of the Church has been called.

“I am grateful to be among those whose leadership callings are formally recognized in this way, and to express appreciation for your participation in this significant occasion.”

Church members sustain the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other senior leaders voting in blocks of quorums and groups.

“I express our gratitude as leaders of the Church for our members’ sustaining vote, prayers and support.”

Church leaders pray for its members to receive guidance as they serve God’s children throughout the world.

“I reaffirm our testimony of the resurrected Lord and recognize that He is the head of this Church.”

Notable quotes

“[I] express appreciation for your participation in this significant occasion.”

“I am grateful to be among those whose leadership callings are formally recognized in this way.”

“I reaffirm our testimony of the resurrected Lord and recognize that He is the head of this Church.”

Who is President Oaks?

President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

What has President Oaks done recently?

Read more of President Oaks’ general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X/Twitter.

Read President Oaks’s previous general conference addresses.