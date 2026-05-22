Remember conference — Elder David A. Bednar: ‘All Who Have Endured Valiantly’

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

Editor’s note: To support personal and family gospel learning, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from April 2026 general conference. It is recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.

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About this talk

“All Who Have Endured Valiantly”

Elder David A. Bednar | Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Saturday morning session of April 2026 general conference.

of April 2026 general conference. Theme: Enduring to the end is linked to the spiritual gift of charity.

Outline

In a spiritual context, enduring is more than merely persevering tenaciously to complete demanding duties or challenges.

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The scriptures teach that those who endure to the end will gain eternal life (see 3 Nephi 15:9, Doctrine and Covenants 14:7).

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Becoming new creatures in Christ

As individuals align their character, desires, actions and what they love more closely with God’s will, they are to experience a “mighty change [of] heart” (Alma 5:12–14) and become new creatures in Christ.

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In mortality, individuals are in never-ending need of Heavenly Father’s and Jesus Christ’s help to realize their eternal destiny.

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The role and importance of spiritual gifts

Spiritual gifts are given by God through the power of the Holy Ghost according to His will and timing. These gifts are prerequisites for and essential to becoming more like Christ.

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The spiritual gift of charity and enduring to the end

The word “endure” is used in the scriptures to define and describe charity (see Moroni 7).

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Mormon taught that “whoso is found possessed of [the spiritual gift of charity] at the last day, it shall be well with him” (Moroni 7:47). Individuals can possess charity, but ultimately charity should possess them.

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Higher and holier

Charity includes compassion and kindness, but at a higher and holier level, it is the very essence of the “end” toward which God’s children are enduring. These two dimensions of charity are described in the thirteenth article of faith.

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Charity ultimately possesses individuals as they overcome the natural man and become increasingly Christlike.

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Grace for grace

The “grace for grace” pattern of spiritual development evident in the Savior’s mortal life applies to each individual (see Doctrine and Covenants 93:12–13, 20).

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Scriptural examples

Inserting the phrase “or is possessed of the pure love of Christ” after the phrase “endure to the end” in three scriptures — Matthew 10:22, 2 Nephi 31:15 and Alma 32:13 — shows how charity and enduring to the end are inextricably linked.

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Promise and testimony

The phrase “endure to the end” is a reminder of the spiritual change of heart that should be ongoing throughout one’s life and a promise of what one may become if truly possessed of charity.

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Reflection questions

What does the word “endure” mean to you? What are some examples of enduring from your life?

More than merely improving our behavior, the Savior’s gospel invites us to be spiritually transformed. How does this happen?

What does it mean to “possess” charity? What is Elder Bednar teaching when he says, “We can possess charity, but ultimately charity should possess us”?

What does the thirteenth article of faith teach about charity?

How can you “endure valiantly all things”?

Speaker quotes

“For disciples of the Savior, charity encompasses both what we do and what we can become as this spiritual gift ultimately possesses us. At a fundamental level, charity certainly includes acts of compassion, kindness and generosity directed toward others. But at a higher and even holier level, charity is the very essence of the ‘end’ toward which we are enduring — becoming new creatures in Christ.”

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“The Savior’s divine nature and sublime character were the wellsprings of perfect compassion during His mortal ministry. The Redeemer of the world turned outward in love and service when He faced spiritual adversity or physical pain — in contrast to the natural man in each of us that turns inward in self-interest, self-centeredness and selfishness. As we live as He invites us to live and with His help, our nature and character over time increasingly become more like His.”

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“Enduring to the end is linked inextricably to the spiritual gift of charity. Enduring to the end is not merely a relentless determination to grit our teeth, hold on to the limits of our physical strength and mental capacity, and push through the challenges and adversities of mortal life; it is so much more than that. Enduring to the end is the joyous quest of a lifetime — a pressing forward with faith in Jesus Christ in a gradual process of trusting in and receiving help from our Savior to become more like Him. As our love for Him grows ever stronger and deeper, we can be blessed to receive spiritual perspective, the Lord’s empowering grace, and exceedingly great and indescribable joy.

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Reference scriptures

“We believe in being honest, true, chaste, benevolent, virtuous, and in doing good to all men; indeed, we may say that we follow the admonition of Paul — We believe all things, we hope all things, we have endured many things, and hope to be able to endure all things. If there is anything virtuous, lovely, or of good report or praiseworthy, we seek after these things.”

Articles of Faith 1:13

“He that endureth to the end [or is possessed of the pure love of Christ] shall be saved.”

Matthew 10:22

“All thrones and dominions, principalities and powers, shall be revealed and set forth upon all who have endured valiantly for the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Doctrine and Covenants 121:29

Invitations and promises

“The Savior’s restored gospel invites us to be spiritually transformed — not merely to improve our behavior. As we align our character, desires, actions and what we truly love more closely with God’s will, the Savior can bring about a comprehensive and complete change in us.”

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“As we follow, love and serve the Savior, we gradually focus less on our own desires and interests and more on understanding and addressing the needs of others. We do not merely perform benevolent deeds; rather, our state of being is changed and becomes increasingly Christlike. Charity, then, ultimately possesses us.”

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“I joyfully witness that each of us, with the Lord’s grace and mercy, can believe all things, hope all things and endure valiantly all things.”

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Stories

Running has been an essential element of Elder Bednar’s physical conditioning since he was a young boy. Over the years, he developed a “lifelong love-hate relationship” with running. The word “endure” in relation to physical exercise suggests maintaining intense effort over a long period of time; however, in a spiritual context, enduring is far more.

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Additional resources

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Recent conference talks on charity

Who is Elder Bednar?

Elder David A. Bednar was sustained Oct. 2, 2004, to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. President of Ricks College during its transition to BYU–Idaho, Elder Bednar was formerly a professor of management in the College of Business Administration at the University of Arkansas.