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General Conference

Elder David A. Bednar: ‘All Who Have Endured Valiantly’

‘Each of us, with the Lord’s grace and mercy, can believe all things, hope all things and endure valiantly all things’

Available in:Spanish | Portuguese
Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026.
Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026. Screenshot from YouTube
Scott Taylor
By Scott Taylor

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Saturday morning session of April 2026 general conference about valiantly enduring to the end. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Bednar’s talk summary

In a spiritual context, enduring is more than persevering tenaciously to complete demanding duties or challenges.

To learn a vital, eternal lesson in three scriptures — Matthew 10:22, 2 Nephi 31:15 and Alma 32:13 — insert the phrase “is possessed of the pure love of Christ” after the phrase “endure to the end.”

Enduring to the end is linked inextricably to the spiritual gift of charity.

Enduring to the end is the joyous quest of a lifetime — a pressing forward with faith in Jesus Christ in a gradual process of trusting in and receiving help from the Savior to become more like Him.

“As our love for Him grows ever stronger and deeper, we can be blessed to receive spiritual perspective, the Lord’s empowering grace and exceedingly great and indescribable joy.”

The scriptural phrase “endure to the end” is a repeated reminder of the mighty spiritual change of heart that should be ongoing throughout one’s life.

“It also is His promise of what we may become if we truly are possessed of the pure love of Christ.

“I joyfully witness that each of us, with the Lord’s grace and mercy, can believe all things, hope all things and endure valiantly all things.”

Notable quotes

“I joyfully witness that each of us, with the Lord’s grace and mercy, can believe all things, hope all things and endure valiantly all things.”

“As our love for Him grows ever stronger and deeper, we can be blessed to receive spiritual perspective, the Lord’s empowering grace and exceedingly great and indescribable joy.”

“[Enduring to the end] also is His promise of what we may become if we truly are possessed of the pure love of Christ.”

Who is Elder Bednar?

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

What has Elder Bednar done recently?

Read more of Elder Bednar’s general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X/Twitter.

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