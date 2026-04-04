Elder David A. Bednar: ‘All Who Have Endured Valiantly’

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Saturday morning session of April 2026 general conference about valiantly enduring to the end. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Bednar’s talk summary

In a spiritual context, enduring is more than persevering tenaciously to complete demanding duties or challenges.

To learn a vital, eternal lesson in three scriptures — Matthew 10:22, 2 Nephi 31:15 and Alma 32:13 — insert the phrase “is possessed of the pure love of Christ” after the phrase “endure to the end.”

Enduring to the end is linked inextricably to the spiritual gift of charity.

Enduring to the end is the joyous quest of a lifetime — a pressing forward with faith in Jesus Christ in a gradual process of trusting in and receiving help from the Savior to become more like Him.

“As our love for Him grows ever stronger and deeper, we can be blessed to receive spiritual perspective, the Lord’s empowering grace and exceedingly great and indescribable joy.”

The scriptural phrase “endure to the end” is a repeated reminder of the mighty spiritual change of heart that should be ongoing throughout one’s life.

“It also is His promise of what we may become if we truly are possessed of the pure love of Christ.

“I joyfully witness that each of us, with the Lord’s grace and mercy, can believe all things, hope all things and endure valiantly all things.”

Notable quotes

“I joyfully witness that each of us, with the Lord’s grace and mercy, can believe all things, hope all things and endure valiantly all things.”

“As our love for Him grows ever stronger and deeper, we can be blessed to receive spiritual perspective, the Lord’s empowering grace and exceedingly great and indescribable joy.”

“[Enduring to the end] also is His promise of what we may become if we truly are possessed of the pure love of Christ.”

Who is Elder Bednar?

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder David A. Bednar has been a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for more than 20 years, having been ordained on Oct. 7, 2004.

He served as president of Ricks College during its transition to BYU–Idaho and has stated, “The creation of BYU–Idaho was one of the most important educational events of the Restoration.”

He met his wife, Sister Susan Robinson Bednar, after returning from his mission to Germany and while playing flag football for home evening at BYU. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on March 20, 1975, and are the parents of three sons.

What has Elder Bednar done recently?

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